Fire ignites on a sailboat at Orleans Yacht Harbor

The New Orleans Fire Department battled a difficult one-alarm fire aboard a sailboat Sunday evening.

The fire happened about 7:20 p.m. on a sailboat docked in a boat slip at the Orleans Yacht Harbor at the New Orleans Lakefront.

The boat fire posed a unique challenge for firefighters as the boat on fire is in close proximity to other boats in nearby slips.

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control before it could spread to other sailboats.