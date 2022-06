A new firmware version has been released for the DJI Mini 3 Pro drone. Will it solve the QuickTransfer issue that many users are facing?. QuickTransfer is a feature that allows DJI drone users to quickly transfer photos and videos in the Fly app to their mobile device via Wi-Fi. With QuickTransfer, you can access the album of the Mini 3 Pro in the DJI Fly app on the mobile device without connecting to the remote controller, and download photos and videos at up to 30 MB/s.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO