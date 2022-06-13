St. Tammany sheriff investigates fatal shooting in Mandeville

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — One person has been arrested after a shooting at a busy intersection in Jefferson Parish Wednesday night. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said an argument led to a shooting on Causeway Boulevard and West Napoleon. JPSO said one person was shot in the buttocks, and...
Funeral arrangements have been set for a firefighter who died by suicide in Mandeville earlier this week. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Dupre Street on Sunday night. According to the coroner, Alec Mulvihill, 29, was identified as the person killed in the shooting. He...
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said three people have been arrested in connection to the recovery of a body in Florida, which has been linked back to a recent homicide in Lacombe, Louisiana. The body of the unidentified man from Lacombe was...
MANDEVILLE - Deputies announced Thursday that a man fatally shot himself after shooting another man over the weekend. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting at a home on Dupre Street near Mandeville on Sunday night. When deputies arrived, they found two victims, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene.
HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Hammond woman. Mia Magee, 22, was last heard from by a relative on Tuesday. Magee is described as standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and could possibly be driving a gray 2019 Nissan Sentra with the license plate 378 ELO.
Two people were wounded by gunfire, one critically, at North Causeway Boulevard and West Napoleon Avenue in Metairie on Wednesday, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were called to a gasoline station at the intersection and learned one person was shot during an argument. The victim was reported in critical condition, and the suspect is in custody, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesman.
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department is investigating after a robbery turned into a murder Wednesday morning. According to police, Freddie McGowan, 46, of Bogalusa, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Travis Davis, 50. Police were called to an apartment on Second Avenue around 7...
Slidell – Shortly after 11:00 p.m. on June 15, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10, approximately 2 miles east of Interstate 59, in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 56-year-old Kenneth White of Pearlington, MS.
BRIDGE CITY - Five juvenile offenders escaped a detention center near New Orleans overnight, including a teenager from the Baton Rouge area who's still on the run. The Office of Juvenile Justice said in a news release the jailbreak happened around 2:20 a.m. Thursday at the Bridge City Center for Youth. Three of the escapees were taken back into custody by around 8:30 a.m., but two are still on the loose.
The St. Tammany coroner has identified a man killed in a shooting in Mandeville earlier this week. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Dupre Street on Sunday night. According to the coroner, Alec Mulvihill, 29, was identified as the person killed in the shooting. Family...
Five teens escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth early Thursday morning. JPSO and Senator Patrick Connick confirm four teens are in custody and two are still being sought. Three teens were taken into custody early Thursday morning. One teen was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. One teen remains...
A shooting at a Mandeville home Sunday leaves one New Orleans firefighter dead and another seriously wounded according to news reports.
The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Dupre Street according to St. Tammany Parish…
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has arrested three more people including a teenager who were wanted in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a high school graduation last month. Two people were shot and one woman was killed outside a Morris Jeff Graduation shooting earlier...
NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find two missing minors. According to the sheriff, Ja'Kirria Nimox, 13, and J'Hona Nimox, 14, left their residence in Independence Monday night and have not been seen since. TJa'Kirria was last seen wearing a...
Comments / 0