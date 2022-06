When potter Fred Johnston sees ash settling on a bowl through the window of his wood-fired kiln, he knows those bits are just one more way that his pottery is tied to the area around him. “All the minerals that the tree pulled out of the ground when it was growing,” he says, become a glaze on his pottery, which is often made from local clay — sometimes dug from his own property.

MOORE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO