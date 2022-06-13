ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NWS issues excessive heat warning Monday, with high temperatures expected throughout week

By Lucas Finton and Gina Butkovich, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued an excessive heat warning for Memphis, along with the tri-state area, Monday.

The warning will start at 11 a.m. and will last through 8 p.m., along with a heat advisory in place for the same time frame Tuesday.

"You think you're going to be okay, you go out for a little while, you don't really drink enough water when you get in, then you go out the next day and cumulatively that effect builds up and you continue to get dehydrated," said Dr. Dale Criner, Methodist North Hospital’s Emergency Department's medical director.

NWS Memphis is expecting temperatures to reach upwards of 112 degrees Monday, followed by 107 degrees Tuesday. The trend for the rest of the week will be similar, with multiple heat index days above 100 degrees.

"Several days of heat index values above 100 degrees are expected this week. The effects of heat stress can increase with prolonged exposure over consecutive days," NWS Memphis said. "Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities."

Criner said that the effects of extreme heat can happen as quickly 15 minutes of exposure. He recommends trying to get all outdoor activities done in the morning or evening. If someone does have to be outside during the hottest part of the day, they should try to drink lots of water and take frequent breaks.

"Unfortunately, some individuals have to work in this heat and they're going to be constantly drinking water all day and taking a lot of breaks," Criner said. "And that's important, make sure you're drinking throughout the day, make sure you wear light clothing, if you wear a lot excessive clothing or dark clothing that can make it difficult for sweat to evaporate. Avoid drinking alcohol when you're in heat like this. Try to take frequent breaks, in the shade, preferably in the air condition."

Criner also encouraged everyone to keep a close eye on people who are more susceptible to the heat. Small children, anyone who is over 75 years old, or anyone who is on multiple medications, including blood pressure medications, will be at a higher risk in the heat.

"We've got to take care of our little ones and elderly," Criner said. "Because they are a vulnerable population. Make sure, please make sure, you check the back of your car before you go to leave because it really only takes a couple of minutes for it to be a tragedy."

The city of Memphis opened a cooling center Sunday but has not opened one as of Monday afternoon. The center, located at the Marion Hale Community Center on Willow Road and open to the public, was used as a cooling center from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.. Anyone who needs transportation should call the Office of Emergency Management at 901-297-1680 beginning at 10 a.m.

A City of Memphis cooling center will be opened if the need arises, according to Lieutenant Hunter Smith of the Memphis Fire Department. He said there is not currently one open as many community centers are open on weekdays, which was not the case Sunday.

"It's a very dynamic system, so we are continuing to monitor the weather," Smith said. "But, right now, the city's stance is to urge people to use community centers, shopping malls and libraries to get out of the heat."

However, should the heat warning persist through the afternoon and into the evening – likely after 8 p.m. – a city-run cooling center could be opened.

"To be good stewards of our community, remember we do have a homeless population," Criner said. "And a friendly helping hand, kind of keeping an eye on those individuals who might be down on their luck, and if we see that they're in trouble, try to get them assistance or get them help. Don't just turn a blind eye, this heat can be deadly for that population as well."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZyZEb_0g9BzJkc00

Although NWS does not keep track of how early heatwaves roll through the Mid-South, this one is considered an early heatwave.

HEAT WAVE: It's so hot you can grill burgers on your dashboard: Historic heat wave sweeps across much of US

MEMPHIS REAL ESTATE: Sales, inventory and prices all tick up. Here are 4 things to know.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the organization said. "Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening."

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: NWS issues excessive heat warning Monday, with high temperatures expected throughout week

Comments / 1

Related
WREG

How to prevent AC unit problems in summertime weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With summer just beginning and temperatures hitting dangerous levels, you are probably hoping your home’s air conditioning unit is prepared for the season. WREG spoke with technician Jason Smith from Choate’s Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing performing routine maintenance on a home’s A.C. unit in Cordova. It is no secret when the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County issues air quality warning as Sahara Desert dust cloud moves into Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Shelby County Health Department issued a special air quality statement Tuesday as Sahara Desert dust moves through the Mid-South. In a Twitter post, the health department said the dust has brought high concentrations of fine particulates into the Mid-South. The department is asking sensitive groups including young children, the elderly, and those […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

MLGW monitoring electricity use in rising heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — TVA customers used a record amount of electricity this week as people cranked up the air conditioning to combat a sweltering heat wave. The Tennessee Valley Authority, which supplies power to more than 10,000 customers in seven states, said that at 6 p.m. Monday, its power system provided 31,311 megawatts of energy […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Stress#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Index#Nws Memphis
actionnews5.com

Tenn. tenants face uphill battle if they lose their AC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heat continues in the Mid-South, setting record-high temperatures on Thursday. For renters, that heat becomes unbearable when there’s no air conditioning working in their home or apartment. “When tenants call, they sometimes don’t answer the phone,” said one anonymous resident of College Park Apartments...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WREG

Crash blocks all northbound lanes on I-55 near bridge

UPDATE: Traffic has been cleared. MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A crash involving a tractor trailer on I-55 in Crittenden County has left multiple lanes blocked in Crittenden County. The crash happened after Bridgeport before Mound City. Drivers are advised to take the I-40 bridge across the Mississippi River as traffic is backed up on the I-55 […]
actionnews5.com

Life expectancy for men in the U.S. continues to decline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - June is men’s health month and a new national survey found there is room for men to improve their physical, mental, and sexual health. Dr. Alex Pastuszak and Dr. Salvatore Giorgianni joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the surprising findings from the survey and why some men are not prioritizing their health.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$4.3M Fayette County farm is Memphis area’s priciest property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the market for a new home? One with seven bathrooms, a guest house, pool, geothermal energy system, a stocked lake and an 1898 covered bridge on 90 acres to spread out? Hickory Withe Farm in Fayette County, built in 1996 and based on the antebellum Houmas House in Louisiana, may be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Parkway Village apartment complex intentionally set on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis fire crews were busy Wednesday morning after an apartment complex in Parkway Village was intentionally set on fire. The fire happened at the Camelot Manor Apartments near Getwell and Knight Arnold around 2 a.m. MFD stated no one living at the complex was injured. A MFD fireman suffered a hand injury […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG’s Wendy Nations meets the Blue Angels

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG’s Wendy Nations took flight with the Blue Angels on Wednesday. She took part in a media tour to preview what the Blue Angels have in store for the Mid-South Air Show. Tickets are on sale and the show is this weekend, June 18 and 19. Below is a short video of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Nationwide Report

Lucy Moore died after a hit-and-run collision in Raleigh (Memphis, TN)

Lucy Moore died after a hit-and-run collision in Raleigh (Memphis, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified Lucy Moore as the woman who lost her life after a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Raleigh. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of Raleigh Lagrange Road and Hoover Drive on June 12 after 7 p.m. in response to a hit-and-run collision [...]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores June 7-13

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Heart and Soul Catering […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Woman dead after fatal hit-and-run in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is dead after a fatal hit-and-run in Raleigh Sunday night. Officers responded to the accident in the area of Raleigh Lagrange Road and Hoover Drive on June 12 after 7 p.m. Police say a white 2014 Nissan Maxima struck a Gray 2013 Toyota Corolla as it was attempting to make a […]
RALEIGH, NC
WREG

Fake temporary tag arrests up, as problem grows

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement agencies in the Mid-South are finding more cars with fake temporary tags. They’re calling it a serious problem that’s only getting worse since WREG Investigators told you about it last summer. It allows drivers to skirt taxes and registration fees, and for some, it allows them to go undetected. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
wtva.com

Batesville man killed in Lafayette County crash

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Batesville died as the result of a Tuesday morning, June 14 crash in Lafayette County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened shortly before 8:20 on U.S. Highway 278. A pickup truck collided with the rear of a dump truck,...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy