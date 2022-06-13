ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston transit agency to use sensors to tackle public urination on elevators

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UqwAs_0g9BzDSG00

BOSTON (AP) — Urine trouble no more, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority hopes, with a new program to tackle public urination in system elevators with technology.

The MBTA, which services Boston and the surrounding area, is launching a pilot program this summer in which urine detection sensors will be placed in four downtown elevators. The sensors alert transit ambassadors, who can dispatch a cleaning crew, the Boston Herald reported .

The sensors on the ceiling of an elevator have an attached fan, which allows them to suck in air and “basically smell what is present,” said Meghan Collins, a program/projects manager for MBTA.

LOCAL: Two arrested, one hospitalized after Bluefield carnival attack

The pilot kicks off in August. Data will be collected for several months before the agency makes a decision about whether to implement the program by year’s end, the newspaper said.

It’s not a new concept.

Nearly a decade ago, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority launched a pilot program that, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, triggered strobe lights, alarms and alerts to MARTA police when urine was detected in an elevator. The elevators were then inoperable until a cleaning. That program, deemed a success, was eventually expanded.

The MBTA hopes the program helps alleviate problems: Public urination is not only unsanitary but can also damage elevators, Collins said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
quincyquarry.com

Federal Transportation Administration emergency review of MBTA issues recommendations before completing its review #mbta #charliebaker #mayorkoch

Federal Transportation Administration emergency review of MBTA issues recommendations before completing its review. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The Federal Transportation Administration assigned a safety inspection team to review the MBTA’s operations last month given a recent spate of accidents with MBTA rolling stork, including...
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Passengers forced to march through tunnel after incident on Green Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - Green Line service was suspended between the Government Center and Park Street stations Tuesday night after MBTA officials said two trains “unintentionally coupled” near the platform. After waiting for 30 minutes, passengers said they had to be escorted out of the tunnel. So far, no...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

The city of Boston officially apologizes for its role in slavery, pledges to remove anti-Black symbols

Boston’s city council unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday apologizing for the Massachusetts capital’s role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade. The resolution, which is non-binding, pledges the city will remove “prominent anti-Black symbols” and educate residents on the history of Boston’s slave trade, among other things. But it stops short of committing the city to funding any specific policies or programs to atone for slavery’s harms, such as paying reparations.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

MBTA to try urine sensors on elevators

BOSTON — Urine trouble no more, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority hopes, with a new program to tackle public urination in system elevators with technology. The MBTA, which services Boston and the surrounding area, is launching a pilot program this summer in which urine detection sensors will be placed in four downtown elevators. The sensors alert transit ambassadors, who can dispatch a cleaning crew, the Boston Herald reported.
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville opens its doors

Somerville, MA – Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville has opened its doors. Situated on the Somerville-Cambridge line, it converges with a unique moment in time for Somerville as it experiences a modern-day renaissance, and it adds to the exciting transformation that Somerville’s historic Union Square is undergoing. Travellers will...
SOMERVILLE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Police#Rapid Transit#Mbta#The Boston Herald#Data#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Boston

Keller: FBI eyes 'dangerous' website mapping Mass. organizations with ties to Israel

BOSTON - For years, activists critical of Israel have been pushing Massachusetts institutions to cut ties with the country. But now some top politicians and hate-speech monitors say a new website has gone too far."This is a Jewish hit list," says Robert Trestan, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League of New England, a group that monitors and combats anti-Semitism. He's talking about a new website - "The Mapping Project" - listing hundreds of local schools, hospitals, charities, government agencies and more as complicit in a range of offenses, including "the colonization of Palestine," "systemic white supremacy," "U.S. imperialism" and "medical...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Sumner Tunnel construction already testing patience of drivers

BOSTON -- Work inside the Sumner Tunnel in Boston is underway, and it's causing confusion and traffic jams all around the area. This is the first weekend of a nine-month stretch of work being done on the 88-year-old tunnel. The heavily-used tunnel will be closed on weekends for the next 36 weeks (except on major holidays) while repairs and renovations take place. The tunnel will reopen on Mondays at 5 a.m.Construction is being done because the tunnel is deteriorating and needs a major renovation. Traffic will be rerouted through the Ted Williams Tunnel or winding routes through Revere and Chelsea.MassDOT admits...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Juneteenth 2022: Celebrations across the Boston area

BOSTON — Celebrations are being planned across Greater Boston to celebrate Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday last year. Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in Texas, which completed national emancipation. Juneteenth was first recognized in Massachusetts in 2020 with a proclamation signed by Governor Charlie Baker. Many of the local celebrations focus on the work needed to achieve racial justice.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Sons of Boston worker indicted in investigation into stabbing death of Marine veteran

BOSTON — A Sons of Boston worker has been indicted in connection with an investigation into the stabbing death of a Marine veteran outside the Union Street bar. Alisha Dumeer, 34, of Everett, is slated to be arraigned on June 30 on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder in the death of 23-year-old Daniel Martinez, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.
WVNS

WVNS

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy