Guns for Ohio teachers: Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill

By Mark Feuerborn
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine, joined Monday morning by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, confirmed he has signed a bill that allows teachers and education staff to carry guns with training slimmed down from peace officer requirements.

The governor’s meeting started at 10 a.m. – on the same day permitless carry goes into effect for the state – at the Ohio Department of Public Safety. DeWine said at 10:12 a.m. that he signed House Bill 99 before elaborating on the details of the legislation. He previously asked the Ohio General Assembly to pass House Bill 99, and then said he looked forward “to signing this important legislation,” when lawmakers passed it. The bill would allow teachers and other education staff the option, determined by their local school board, to carry guns after a minimum of 24 hours of training.

The training as stipulated in the bill breaks down as follows:

  • 18 hours of general training
  • Two hours of handgun training
  • Two hours of “additional” general training
  • Two hours of “additional” handgun training
Carrying a gun without a permit now legal in Ohio

Alongside allowing teachers to carry firearms, he also added that the legislation would expand the Ohio School Safety Center. While not part of the bill, DeWine said he also directed the school safety center to expand its staffing to increase the number of liaison officers assisting schools.

DeWine began the meeting by focusing on other school safety measures aside from the legislation letting teachers carry firearms. He touted the Ohio School Safety Center that his administration created, which he said scans social media for threats against schools, and also established a statewide school alert line.

HB 99 was drafted prior to the May 24 shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead. However, DeWine brought it up as one of the multiple pieces of legislation he was pushing for in response. The measures, while less focused on restricting firearms in the state, had a better chance of passing in the conservative-controlled legislature, according to the governor.

“Look, my job is to get as much done as I can that will actually get done,” DeWine said. “I can get up and give speeches every day about certain things, but if there’s no chance they’re going to happen, I’m wasting everybody’s time.”

DeWine previously signed other legislation related to firearms, such as a “Stand Your Ground” self-defense law that took effect on April 6, 2021. That law allows Ohioans to use force in self-defense without trying to leave the situation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Your chances of being attacked by wildlife: where Ohio ranks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As people make outdoor plans this summer the potential for encounters with wild creatures will likely be on the rise across the United States. A recent study by BetOhio.com revealed the risks in each state when it comes to meeting a dangerous animal in nature. While a Utah State University study […]
COLUMBUS, OH
How marriage rates have changed in West Virginia

Marriage rates in the U.S. have been on the decline for several decades. Giggster looked at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention marriage rate data in West Virginia, you can read the national story here. Cultural critics and numerous sociologists have bemoaned declining marriage rates, citing concern over the deterioration of the traditional family structure and what it could mean […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WV is the cheapest state for household bills, study

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new report from doxo, a bill-paying app, ranked states according to household bills using their anonymized bill pay data, which they say covers 97% of US ZIP codes. The company found that the most expensive bill for US households is mortgage at a $1,368 average monthly bill, followed by rent […]
SOCIETY
Ohio state parks waive pool fees to beat the heat

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Temperatures are high in the Buckeye State, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is offering a way for residents to help beat the heat. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the ODNR is waiving daily pool fees at indoor and outdoor pools across several state for today, June 16, 2022. […]
OHIO STATE
P-EBT benefits available for more WV children

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Some West Virginia parents could soon be getting extra help for groceries. The United States Department of Agriculture has given the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources approval to issue Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits to eligible non-students, or children under six-years-old who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program […]
POLITICS
Cannon chosen to fill former delegate Jeffries’ vacated seat

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has appointed a replacement for the House of Delegates seat vacated by former Delegate Joe Jeffries. This afternoon, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the governor announced Jarred Cannon, of Hurricane, WV, will take over the seat, representing the 22nd District in the West Virginia House of Delegates. […]
HURRICANE, WV
Gov. Justice on I-79 incident where officer was shot

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Thursday made a statement about the incident on I-79 where an Upshur County Deputy was shot in the leg. In a Facebook post where he shared WOWK sister station 12 News’s article, he wrote: “Cathy and I ask all West Virginians to pray for this Deputy […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
3-minute tornado hit central Ohio on Monday: National Weather Service

WILMINGTON, OH (WCMH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that Monday’s storms that later racked central Ohio with power outages also brought a tornado. The now-confirmed tornado, ranked as an EF1, lasted for just three minutes with touchdown at 7:08 p.m a mile southwest of Kincaid Springs. The tornado dissipated around 7:11, after traveling […]
WILMINGTON, OH
