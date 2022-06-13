Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. rose 10 cents at $10.64 a bushel; May corn was off 3 cents at $7.64 a bushel; Jul. oats fell 22 cents at $6.60 a bushel; while Jul. declined 44.75 cents at 17.0525 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was unchanged on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell 2.50 cents at $1.3375 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 4.20 cents at $1.7047 a pound; May lean hogs was unchanged at $1.0792 a pound.

