ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, IN

Boston transit agency to use sensors to tackle public urination on elevators

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cgb4W_0g9ByOCS00

BOSTON (AP) — Urine trouble no more, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority hopes, with a new program to tackle public urination in system elevators with technology.

The MBTA, which services Boston and the surrounding area, is launching a pilot program this summer in which urine detection sensors will be placed in four downtown elevators. The sensors alert transit ambassadors, who can dispatch a cleaning crew, the Boston Herald reported .

The sensors on the ceiling of an elevator have an attached fan, which allows them to suck in air and “basically smell what is present,” said Meghan Collins, a program/projects manager for MBTA.

Many baby formula plants were not inspected because of COVID

The pilot kicks off in August. Data will be collected for several months before the agency makes a decision about whether to implement the program by year’s end, the newspaper said.

It’s not a new concept.

Nearly a decade ago, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority launched a pilot program that, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, triggered strobe lights, alarms and alerts to MARTA police when urine was detected in an elevator. The elevators were then inoperable until a cleaning. That program, deemed a success, was eventually expanded.

The MBTA hopes the program helps alleviate problems: Public urination is not only unsanitary but can also damage elevators, Collins said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Rumpke customers seeing higher bills as fuel costs rise

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – The high cost of fuel is impacting many industries. Its effects are now spilling over to things like your trash bill. You might have noticed it's getting more expensive. It's called a fuel surcharge. If you're a Rumpke customer, it's been on your bill...
UNION, OH
WLWT 5

Power outage stretches into second day for tens of thousands Greater Cincinnati families

HAMILTON, Ohio — Without electricity to power his window air conditioning unit, Duane McKnight spent Tuesday on his porch, trying to catch all breezes that blew his way. "Oh, it’s hot in there. And the temperature is supposed to reach 100 degrees today," McKnight said. "With no fans, you know, no A/C, you got to get out and catch a breeze."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Police#Rapid Transit#Mbta#The Boston Herald#Data#Nexstar Media Inc
WLWT 5

WATCH: Duke Energy provides power restoration update

CINCINNATI — Sally Thelen with Duke Energy joined WLWT News 5 TODAY Tuesday morning to provide an update on the company's power restoration efforts following Monday night's storms. As of 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Duke reported over 24,000 customers were still without power. "I can tell you most of the...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

WHITEWATER VALLEY REMC WARNS OF POTENTIAL ROLLING BLACKOUTS

(Liberty, IN)--Whitewater Valley REMC on Tuesday issued a statement about the possibility of rolling blackouts. They say the issue has to do with the transition to renewable energy sources that can be affected by extreme heat or cold. If the situation becomes critical, residents would first be asked to cut back on demand. If that doesn’t work, Whitewater Valley REMC said that they may be instructed to begin rolling blackouts that could last anywhere from half an hour to four hours. They say that they themselves may have little notice about the need for the rolling blackouts.
LIBERTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, IN
Fox 19

Crews battle fire at Castellini Company produce warehouse in NKY

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Crews from multiple fire departments are at the scene of a warehouse fire in Wilder, according to Campbell County Dispatch. The fire broke out sometime before 5:15 p.m. in the Castellini Company-owned building on Plum Street. Authorities say the fire started from a trailer that...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
1017thepoint.com

ROBBER STRIKES RICHMOND BANK

(Richmond, IN)--A bank robber struck the Chase Bank on Chester Boulevard in Richmond Monday afternoon. At 3:30 yesterday, a man who is described as a white male in his 50’s, about 5-6 and with a slender build, handed a teller a note stating that he had a gun and demanding money. No weapon was displayed. He then fled with money that had been placed in a canvas bag. It’s not known if he fled on foot or got into a vehicle. No injuries were reported. You're asked to call Richmond police if you can help identify him.
RICHMOND, IN
NBC4 Columbus

2 Ohio children’s hospitals ranked top 10 in U.S.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nationwide Children’s Hospital has again been ranked as one of the best children’s hospitals in the United States by U.S. News & World Report. The 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals Rankings was released by the consumer-rankings publication Tuesday.
Travel Maven

10 of the most Beautiful Places in Ohio

Ohio is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From castles and gardens to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. You don't have to travel far to relish in these magical sights. Keep reading to find out where 10 of the most beautiful places in Ohio are.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Lanes reopen on I-675 SB after car fire

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Traffic is moving on I-675 southbound after a car fire. According to ODOT cameras, all lanes were blocked on I-675 southbound near Dayton Yellow Springs Road. Xenia Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that the highway was shut down at mile marker 22. OSHP said the call came in at 8:04 […]
DAYTON, OH
iheart.com

The Worst Outage in Ten Years

( Cincinnati ) - Tuesday is the start of a heatwave in the Tri-State, and thousands of people in the Cincinnati area are heading into it with no electricity. Storms that rolled through Monday evening led to widespread power outages in the region. As of Tuesday morning, some 84,000 Duke Energy customers were blacked out. "It's definetly widespread. We haven't seen these outages, really, at this number in about ten years," said Sally Thelen with Duke Energy.
WKRC

ON THIS DATE: 'Touchdown Jesus' burns after lightning strike

LEBANON, Ohio (WKEF/WKRC) - "Touchdown Jesus", "Big Butter Jesus", "Super Jesus" -- all names that the "King of Kings" statue outside the Solid Rock Church in Lebanon, Ohio collected from locals and passing drivers on the interstate. On June 14, 2010 the famed statue was struck by lightning. The resulting...
Fox 19

Fire closes NKY restaurant for extended period of time

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A kitchen fire at a Northern Kentucky restaurant will keep it closed for an extended period of time, fire officials say. Flames broke out at Crewitts Creek Kitchen & Bar off Centennial Boulevard in Independence sometime after the eatery closed for the night at 11 p.m. Sunday, according to Independence Fire Captain Kenny Harney.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WKRC

Greater Cincinnati golf course will get multimillion-dollar investment from new owners

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The toughest golf course in Greater Cincinnati will get a multimillion-dollar investment from its new owners. Dallas-based Arcis Golf – the second-largest operator of private, resort and daily fee clubs in the U.S. – assumed ownership and operation last week of Four Bridges Country Club in Liberty Township. The new owners plan to make a multimillion-dollar investment in the golf course and clubhouse, according to Arcis founder and CEO Blake Walker.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

23-year-old killed in Miami Township motorcycle crash

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 23-year-old is dead following a motorcycle crash on June 11 in Miami Township in Hamilton County. Deputies were called to a crash on Brower Road near the Miami Fort Power Plant around 10:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office says 23-year-old Michael Moses was riding a...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy