ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Bethesda Shows Off First Look at Starfield Gameplay

By Alexandra Hobbs
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anxious fans have finally received...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gameplay#Video Game
DBLTAP

How to Earn Valkyrie’s Heirloom: The Suzaku in Apex Legends

Valkyrie will be the latest Apex Legend to earn an Heirloom, The Suzaku, but how do you earn it?. Heirlooms are a special item for each Legend in the game. So far, not all Legends have an Heirloom as eight of them are still without. The Heirloom changes the Legend's melee fists with an item of significance they can now use. Additionally, they receive a voice line and a banner pose.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
DBLTAP

How to Get the Vargo-S in Warzone Season 4

Looking for the answer on how to unlock the brand-new Vargo-S assault rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4? Look no further. As announced in the newly released Vanguard and Warzone Mercenaries of Fortune roadmap, four new weapons will be incorporated into the mix throughout the season starting June 22. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock the Vargo-S assault rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

When Does the TFT Dragonlands Pass End?

With the release of Set 7, officially called Dragonlands, fans have been wondering when the TFT Dragonlands Pass ends. The Dragonlands Pass will end at the end of the set, which will be on Sep. 7, 2022. Every new TFT set comes with a new pass that gives players access...
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy