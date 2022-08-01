Bachelor’s Lauren Bushnell’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: Pregnancy Pics

Round two! Lauren Bushnell Lane is gearing up to welcome her second child with husband Chris Lane — and she’s taking her fans along for the ride.

The couple, who wed in October 2019 , announced on June 6 that she is pregnant with baby No. 2.

“Party of 4, coming October 2022,” Bushnell Lane captioned a family photo. “I cannot wait to see you as a big brother, Dutty!”

The duo previously welcomed son Dutton in June 2021. Not long after her son’s first birthday, the former Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? star revealed that her baby bump popped earlier than her first pregnancy.

“I don’t remember showing this much at 21 weeks with Dutton. So thankful baby is growing but Lord this might be a 10 pound baby,” the Bachelor season 20 winner wrote in June via Instagram Stories. “Dutton was 9 and I’ve also gained a lot more weight this time around. (Dutton I gained 40+ pounds.) So crazy how diff every pregnancy is.”

Bushnell Lane was also diagnosed with marginal cord insertion — which she described as “umbilical cord attaches to the edge of the placenta versus the middle” — during her second pregnancy.

“The first 13 weeks-ish [of my pregnancy] were way worse this time around. I just feel like I was way sicker, I threw up a lot more often, hence the hospital visit,” she explained on June 8. “Thankfully now I am feeling so much better. I was recently diagnosed with something called marginal cord insertion. I was incredibly stressed out when my doctor told me that but I’m trying to stay optimistic. … So the concern is that when [the umbilical cord] attaches to the edge, especially later in pregnancy, it can sometimes cause the baby to not get all the nutrients it needs, so it just needs extra monitoring.”

Lane, for his part, told Us Weekly that the pair are hoping for a baby girl .

“I think if we have a girl … we obviously want what the good Lord wants for us, but at the end of the day, I think it’ll be easier to stop at two, if it is a girl,” the singer told Us. “If it ends up being a boy, I’m assuming that we will be trying for a third.”

The “Big, Big Plans” crooner knows Dutton will be a good big brother too.

“I can’t wait to see his reaction when Baby No. 2 comes home,” he gushed. “They’re gonna be pretty close in age. And I hear when they reach the age of 2, that it’s a little easier because they can just play with each other a lot. So we’ll see.”

