Dutchess County, NY

Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of June 13th

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOFA ACTIVITIES FOR WORLD ELDER ABUSE AWARENESS DAY. For many years, OFA has provided older adults and caregivers with resources to protect themselves from scams and elder abuse. The extent of elder abuse is difficult to measure. About 260,000 older adults are victimized in New York State each year, but may...

94.3 Lite FM

Dutchess and Orange Counties Not Recognizing Juneteenth Holiday

Even after becoming a federal holiday, the two Mid-Hudson counties with the highest population of Black residents will not be recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday. Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the date enslaved African Americans in Texas were finally notified that the Civil War was over and they were free. The date has been a holiday in the state of Texas since 1979 and slowly gained in popularity throughout the rest of the country over the past decade. In response to recent incidents of social injustice, New York and other states across the country recognized the holiday in 2020. After a groundswell of support, June 19 officially became a federal holiday in 2021.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

4 Awesome Hudson Valley Farms that Rock All Summer

When I was a kid growing up in the Hudson Valley, we were surrounded by farms. But it wasn’t like it is today. The closest we came to hanging out at a farm was when we took the 12 mile ride from New Windsor to Hepworth’s Farm Market in Marlboro where we could get apple cider and maple sugar candy. And that was a big deal.
HUDSON, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

County Offers Grant Opportunity for Historical Sites, Societies and Museums to Cover Capital and Funding Gaps

County Offers Grant Opportunity for Historical Sites, Societies and Museums to Cover Capital and Funding Gaps. Poughkeepsie … Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced applications are now being accepted for the County’s Agency Partner Grant: Historical Sites, Societies & Museums Infrastructure grant program, which addresses critical capital and operating funding gaps that impact the preservation of local historic and cultural institutions.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Interactive Map Shows Hudson Valley Internet ‘Dead Zones’

If you're searching for a home or just want to snoop on your neighbors, a new map shows you how much Internet is available at any Hudson Valley address. Governor Hochul unveiled a "first-of-its-kind" database of the state's broadband infrastructure. You may remember receiving a survey about the quality of your Internet service. Responses from tens of thousands of New Yorkers coupled with data received from the states' Internet service providers pinpoint where broadband service is available and where residents are still surfing the web like it's 1995.
HUDSON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Another Business Announces it’s Leaving Once Popular Hudson Valley Mall

Back in the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s, this was the place to be, but today not so much. Having first moved into the Hudson Valley in the early 90s I was lucky enough to remember when the Hudson Valley Mall in the Kingston, NY area was THE place to go shopping. Before the explosion of online shopping, if you needed something, clothes, electronics, even haircuts, whatever it was you went to the mall.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Newburgh-Beacon Bridge ‘Jumper’ Rescued From Hudson River

A quick-thinking police officer rescued a man from the Hudson River after an apparent jump from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Wednesday around 8:45 a.m., the Town of Newburgh Police Department responded to the Newburgh Beacon Bridge for a report of a man who was thinking of jumping from the bridge. Many called 911 to report the man was contemplating jumping from the bridge, police say.
NEWBURGH, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, Allison J. “Al” Andrews

Allison J. “Al” Andrews, 71, a lifelong area resident died peacefully on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, CT surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Andrews had a thirty year career with New York State retiring in 2006 as a locksmith from the Taconic DDSO Campus in Wassaic. Born December 29, 1950 in Albion, NY he was the son of the late William Miller and June Reetz (Miller) Jenks. He was a 1970 graduate of Webutuck High School. He immediately entered the United States Army during the Vietnam War and served our country from 1970-1972 when he was honorably discharged from the United States Army. On November 24, 1973 at the Millerton Methodist Church, he married Beth Lynn Crawford. Mrs. Andrews survives at home in Millerton. Mr. Andrews was a life member of the Millerton Fire Company and served as Fire Chief from 2000-2005. He also served as fire company treasurer for many years and held many other firematic offices throughout the years. He was a life member and Past-Commander of the Millerton American Legion Post No. 178 and once served as an American Legion Commander of Dutchess County. He was a past member of the Millerton Gun Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing. In his spare time he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren “working” and wood working and completing jigsaw puzzles in addition to being an avid reader. In addition to his loving wife Beth, Al is survived by two daughters, Amy Slater and her husband Nick of Millerton and Carolee Andrews and her companion Jim Murphy of Millerton; three grandchildren, Holden and Camden Slater and Allison Breen all of Millerton, his brother in law David and sister in law Rosemary and several nieces and nephews and many dear friends and his dog Emma Lou. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Roger A. Miller and two sisters, Donna Kaplan and her longtime companion Sal Carrubba and Esther Gray. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 10am-12pm at the Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY. The Millerton Legion Post No. 178 and the Millerton Fire Company will conduct services during visiting hours. A funeral service will be held at 12pm at the funeral home. Pastor William Mayhew will officiate. Burial with standard military honors will follow at Irondale Cemetery, Route 22, Millerton, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Millerton Fire Company, P.O. Box 733, Millerton,NY 12534 or Millerton Legion Post No. 178, 155 Route 44, Millerton, NY 12546.
MILLERTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Restaurant Impossible Coming to Hudson Valley

Popular reality tv show Restaurant: Impossible returns to the Hudson Valley, with a stop scheduled in Middletown next week. Food Network's Restaurant: Impossible has seen its share of visits to the Hudson Valley over the years. Hudson Valley visits have included filming on rt 9 in Wappingers Falls at Joe Willy's Seafood House and Chianti Cow in Port Jervis (Orange County). Well, Chef Robert Irvine and the crew will be returning to Orange County next week, and they are looking for workers and guests to eat.
HUDSON, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Swimming in Westchester: All the Public Pools to Hit This Summer

Saxon Woods Pool. Photos courtesy of Westchester County Parks. County pools are reopening to the public just as the season heats up. Here everything you’ll need to know about swimming locally. By Dave Zucker, with additional reporting by Sam Murphy. As summer days get hotter, Westchester locals will once...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

