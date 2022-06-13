ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears see promise for Justin Jones' fit in new defense

By Chris Emma
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- After the Bears declined to sign veteran defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi in March due to concerns from a failed physical, general manager Ryan Poles wasted no time in finding a new fit.

Poles and the Bears worked quickly to sign 25-year-old defensive lineman Justin Jones on a two-year contract worth up to $12 million. Jones will step in to the three-technique position that Ogunjobi was initially tabbed to play.

The Bears' belief in Jones stems from how he asserted himself with the Chargers last season, coach Matt Eberflus said. Though Los Angeles plays a 3-4 scheme, Jones primarily was used in under fronts that replicated his base in Chicago’s new 4-3 defense. While the circumstances with Ogunjobi proved to be disappointing, the Bears feel confident in what Jones can bring to their new-look defense.

“We saw visual evidence on tape that he could do the spot,” Eberflus said. “He’s done a good job with it. It’s a takeoff position. It lends to his athletic ability, and he’s just going to get better and better and better.”

A third-round pick of the Chargers in 2018, Jones emerged into a starting role over the last three seasons with the team. He recorded three sacks in 11 games in 2022. He also missed six games with a calf injury, which he suffered during Los Angeles’ season opener.

Coincidentally, Jones’ arrival in Chicago came after the Bears signaled a rebuild of their defense by trading star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Chargers. The Bears also allowed defensive linemen Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols to walk in free agency and released veteran nose tackle Eddie Goldman.

Under Eberflus' direction, the Bears are shifting veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn from outside linebacker to defensive end and signed defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad on a two-year deal this offseason.

Jones takes great pride in how the three-technique is considered the anchor of this defense.

“(I’m) just that penetrating three-technique, get off the ball and really just effort,” Joners said. “That’s kind of the staple of my game, I feel like. Really just flying around, making tackles and making plays and being disruptive is kind of my game. I feel like I fit in, I feel like I’m at home in this scheme.

“We're going to get down the field, we’re knocking guys back, we’re being aggressive, we’re being disruptive, making plays in the backfield, having fun together, party at the quarterback.

“I wake up every day thinking about that.”

While the Bears have practiced without Quinn and Muhammad during the voluntary portion of their program this offseason, Jones has been present with his new team. Eberflus certainly appreciates that and has gotten a sense for what Jones can bring as the Bears build an identity.

Though Jones' addition was the contingency plan for the Bears, he has already won over his new team.

“Obviously, I love the athletic ability,” Eberflus said. “I love the man, I love his attitude. He’s working super hard.

“Where he is right now, we are extremely excited about that.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

