Ratcliff has spent over 38 years in the banking. She began her career First National Bank in Center, Texas where she was a dedicated employee for over four years. In 1988, Citizens Bank acquired First National Bank and Ratcliff became part of the Citizens Bank team. During her time in banking, she has served in various areas of operation including, Drive-Thru Teller, Loan Department Teller, Loan Assistant, New Accounts, and Banking Center Manager.

SHELBY COUNTY, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO