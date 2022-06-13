ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man Faces Several Charges Following Head-On Vehicle Crash

By News Staff
wnynewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE – A 49-year-old Angola man is facing charges in connection with a head-on vehicle crash in the Town of Charolotte on Monday morning. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, along with Sinclairville Fire Department and mutual aid, responded to a head on collision on Route 60...

wnynewsnow.com

wnynewsnow.com

Two Arrested Following Confrontation With Officer

JAMESTOWN – Two people were arrested after assaulting an officer Thursday afternoon. Officers patrolling the city of Jamestown spotted 37-year old Jorge Garay, who had felony warrants from JPD, walking on East 8th street near Fulton street. When officers approached Garay to take him into custody, he had attempted...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Charges Pending In Amish Buggy Hit-And-Run Crash

NAPOLI – Charges are pending against the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash with an Amish Buggy in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened last Wednesday on Pigeon Valley Road in the Town of Napoli. Deputies report that two people were taken to...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Woman Charged In Late Night Burglary

JAMESTOWN – A 50-year-old woman is facing a slew of charges following a late night burglary in Jamestown. City of Jamestown Police responded to a reported residential burglary around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday at 15 East 15th Street. Police determined that someone forced entry into the house, however following a...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Erie woman sent to hospital in overnight crash

A one-car accident sent one person to the hospital overnight. Calls went out just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 2000 block of Greengarden Blvd. Once on the scene, first responders found a car that struck a utility pole, leaving the woman driving injured, and some nearby residents without power. The driver was taken […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Buffalo Woman Airlifted Following Villenova Motorcycle Accident

VILLENOVA – A 55-year-old Buffalo woman was airlifted via medial helicopter following a motorcycle accident in the Town of Villenova on Tuesday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened on Oak Road near Route 322 around 3:30 p.m. Deputies said the woman, who was not identified,...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

12 Arrested In Two Jamestown Drug Busts

JAMESTOWN – A dozen people were arrested on Wednesday in two seperate drug raids on Jamestown’s southside. Jamestown Police’s Metro Drug Task Force and Chautauqua County Sheriff Narcotics Investigators simultaneously executed search warrants at 47 Charles Street and 15 Cowden Place. Inside the Charles Street address, investigators...
wesb.com

Hit-and-Run with Amish Buggy in CattCo

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run accident involving an Amish buggy and injured two people last week. Deputies responded to the scene of the accident in Napoli on June 8th and were told a vehicle had left the scene after striking the buggy. Two passengers in the buggy were hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Death in Olean Creek

City of Olean police responded to the report of a person face down in Olean Creek yesterday afternoon. According to the report, Police and Fire were dispatched to the location and found a subject lying face down in the Olean Creek. The person was pronounced deceased at the scene by City of Olean Paramedics.
OLEAN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Woman’s Grandson Charged with her Murder in Warren

WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) – City of Warren Police Department has charged a woman’s grandson for her murder, the police chief announced Thursday. Kelly Wadsworth, 60, was reported missing June 14 and found the next day dead outside her residence on Fourth Ave., investigators said. The investigation...
WARREN, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Dunkirk Police Seek Public Tips Following Stabbing Incident

DUNKIRK – Dunkirk Police are seeking public tips following a stabbing this week. The law enforcement agency reports a subject, who was not identified, was stabbed in the chest overnight Sunday. Responding officers located the victim hours later, around 5:30 a.m. in the area of East Fourth Street and...
DUNKIRK, NY
2 On Your Side

Man driving dirt bike on Bailey Avenue dies after crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man driving a dirt bike on Bailey Avenue died after a crash that took place on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old Buffalo man was driving an unregistered Honda dirt bike north on Bailey Avenue when it struck the passenger side of a Dodge Durango, which was also going north but making a left turn onto Manhart Street.
BUFFALO, NY
Lite 98.7

Blood Arrested in Chautauqua County; Frewsburg Man Charged After Alleged Threats

Frewsburg Man Arrested After Alleged Domestic Threat. A Chautauqua County man is under arrest following a domestic argument. Troopers were called to a home in the hamlet of Frewsburg for a report of an argument. According to a written release from the New York State Police the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Joseph Herzog of Frewsburg, allegedly "threatened to kill the victim several times."
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Fredonia resident arrested following Criminal Mischief complaints

On June 15th, 2022, New York State Troopers arrested Rocco Delmonte, 42, of Fredonia, for two counts of Criminal Mischief 4th Degree and Harassment 2nd Degree. On June 8th, 2022, the Troopers received a criminal mischief complaint that stemmed from a road rage incident. The complainant reported that while driving on Route 60, a Jeep, later determined to be driven by Delmonte, passed him in a no passing zone and an item was thrown at the complainant’s vehicle. When both vehicles pulled over, Delmonte exited the Jeep, kicked the complainant’s vehicle, causing damage, and began striking the passenger, who was still seated in the vehicle. Delmonte then drove away. On June 9th, the Troopers responded to a residence in Fredonia regarding a criminal mischief complaint. The complainant provided a video of Delmonte slashing her tire and a voice message stating that the other tires will be next, as well as damage to her residence. Attempts to locate Delmonte for both incidents had been unsuccessful and warrants were obtained. Delmonte was arrested at a residence in Dunkirk, processed at SP Fredonia, and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.
FREDONIA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

State Police Investigating Crash on Route 60 in Pomfret

State Police in Fredonia are investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the Town of Pomfret. Troopers, along with Fredonia Fire, responded to the scene of the crash on Route 60 just north of Ulrich's Trailer Park around 6:40 PM. One person was treated and transported by Fredonia Fire to Brooks Memorial Hospital. The vehicle was reportedly traveling north on Route 60 when it went off the side of the road. Fredonia Fire was assisted by Cassadaga Fire.
FREDONIA, NY
nyspnews.com

Gerry woman charged with Harassment

On June 13th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Angela Blood, 40, of Gerry, for Harassment 2nd Degree. The Troopers responded to a residence in Randolph for a harassment complaint. Investigation revealed that Blood arrived at the residence, struck the victim in the face and threatened the victim’s life. Blood was placed under arrest and issued an appearance ticket, directing her to appear in the town of Cold Spring Court next month.
GERRY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Survivors Of Fatal Sherman Fire Returning Home Thursday Night

SHERMAN – Two children who suffered burns in a fatal Sherman fire earlier this year will be welcomed home Thursday night, after spending months in the hospital. Hundreds are expected to line Main Street in Sherman to welcome home Miles and Elliye Mae Taylor, who narrowly escaped flames during a January fire at their West Main Street home.
SHERMAN, NY
nyspnews.com

Lockport man arrested for DWI

On June 10, 2022 at approximately 10:35PM, Troopers observed traffic infractions and their investigation led to an interview with Jeremy J. Zimmerman. Zimmerman exhibited several signs of impairment and failed SFSTs. Zimmerman was transported to SP Lockport where he recorded a BAC of .17%. Zimmerman was released and given an...
LOCKPORT, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Accused Of Leaving Dog Inside Hot Car At Lakewood Area Cinema

BUSTI – A 70-year-old Mayville man is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly leaving a dog inside of a hot vehicle outside of the Lakewood-Cinema 8. Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the incident last Saturday afternoon. Responding officers were met by an employee of the theater, who pointed out a...
LAKEWOOD, NY
Romesentinel.com

Unsolved cases to receive fresh look

Unsolved homicide and missing person cases are receiving a fresh look in a unit established in the last week at the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office. Two senior investigators have been hired as special deputies to work part-time within the Criminal Investigation Division. Those investigators, Tom Tarpley and Tom Di Zinno, bring years of law enforcement experience to the newly established team.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

