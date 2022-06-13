Man Faces Several Charges Following Head-On Vehicle Crash

On June 15th, 2022, New York State Troopers arrested Rocco Delmonte, 42, of Fredonia, for two counts of Criminal Mischief 4th Degree and Harassment 2nd Degree. On June 8th, 2022, the Troopers received a criminal mischief complaint that stemmed from a road rage incident. The complainant reported that while driving on Route 60, a Jeep, later determined to be driven by Delmonte, passed him in a no passing zone and an item was thrown at the complainant’s vehicle. When both vehicles pulled over, Delmonte exited the Jeep, kicked the complainant’s vehicle, causing damage, and began striking the passenger, who was still seated in the vehicle. Delmonte then drove away. On June 9th, the Troopers responded to a residence in Fredonia regarding a criminal mischief complaint. The complainant provided a video of Delmonte slashing her tire and a voice message stating that the other tires will be next, as well as damage to her residence. Attempts to locate Delmonte for both incidents had been unsuccessful and warrants were obtained. Delmonte was arrested at a residence in Dunkirk, processed at SP Fredonia, and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.

FREDONIA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO