Struggling writer Cheryl Strayed took a flyer in 2010 when she was invited to take over an unpaid online advice column, “Dear Sugar,” on the literary website, The Rumpus. For two years she had offered heartfelt advice that involved sharing some of her own stories as she responded to letters from people who were troubled, lovelorn, shattered, and inquisitive. Their letters and her responses, often candid but always caring, were brought together in a book, Tiny Beautiful Things. Actor and playwright Nia Vardalos (best known for My Big Fat Greek Wedding translated Strayed’s material into the play of the same name that’s concluding the 2021-2022 season at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO