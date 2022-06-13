Public invited to Cuesta budget workshop, annual evaluation meeting

Meeting to be held online and in-person

– The San Luis Obispo County Community College District Governing Board will hold its annual budget workshop and self-evaluation on Wednesday at 3 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Associated Students Auditorium, room 5401, on the San Luis Obispo Campus.

This meeting is accessible via online (teleconferencing) through Zoom using the following information:

Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/8055463100

Or iPhone one-tap (US Toll): +16699006833,8055463100# or +13462487799,8055463100#

Or Telephone: Dial: +1 669 900 6833 (US Toll)

The SLOCCCD Governing Board uses BoardDocs, a paperless eGovernance management software, to publish agendas and facilitate its board meetings. The agenda may be accessed by clicking on this link and selecting the June 15 meeting. The meeting is active for viewing 72 hours prior to the scheduled meeting.

Persons with disabilities needing special accommodations or alternative formats as required by Section 12132 of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the Cuesta College President’s Office, by telephone at (805) 592-9544, email at tfrederi@cuesta.edu. Interested persons are strongly encouraged to request accommodations not less than 48 hours in advance of the published meeting date.