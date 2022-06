On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we talk about City of Brentwood potentially limiting campaign contributions while providing examples of what other cities across the state are doing. Personally, this is nothing more than sour grapes. Gun control bills being fast tracked. Republicans continue to be critical of Democrats on the gas tax. Fresno bringing more school resource officers to schools while Concord passes tenant ordinance to protect against landlord harassment. Meanwhile, socialism hitting California home buying as bill would cover down payments in return for equity in the home. We then get into Jack Del Rio’s comments and SF crypto CEO talking about company culture vs. being woke.

BRENTWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO