Lainey Wilson on ’Yellowstone’ and working with Kelly Reilly: ‘I thought she was gonna try to whoop my butt’

Lainey Wilson increased the excitement surrounding Yellowstone’ s 5th season for Country fans everywhere this week after revealing she landed a role in the hit Paramount TV series.

LISTEN NOW : Lainey Wilson details her role in the new season of Yellowstone

During her time at CMA Fest in Nashville, Lainey stopped by to check-in with Audacy’s Katie Neal to spill the deets on her new role, how she landed it and how filming is going so far.

Being a big fan of Yellowstone herself, Wilson jumped at the opportunity to be a part of the action when creator, Taylor Sheridan , reached out to her with an opportunity to play a character written specifically for her. Wilson explained she and Sheridan have gotten to know each other over the years after he used three of her songs for the series.

“He [creator, Taylor Sheridan] called me in February and said, ‘I want to create a roll specifically for you.’ And I’m like, ‘Are you sure you want to do that?’’ Lainey laughed. “‘Let’s do it!’”

The role will be Wilson’s first major acting debut and she couldn’t be more excited to step outside of her comfort zone. “I love doing things that are scary, I love stepping outside of my comfort zone and I think it’s going to be great,” Lainey shared.

The cast and crew have already reported to Montana to start filming the new season, and Lainey says she’s starting to get to know the people behind the characters, including Kelly Reilly who plays the very rough-around-the-edges Beth Dutton.

“I have got to know her and she is awesome,” Lainey said, admitting it was weird that such a kind person could play such an off-the-wall character. “She is so kind. I thought she was going to try to whoop my butt or something… but she is seriously the kindest human. We quickly became friends.”

Listen to the Official Yellowstone Podcast now on Audacy

While filming has already started, parts of the script are still being written so Lainey doesn’t know all of what she’s in for but she’s ready to dive in head first!

“He [Sheridan] knows I can ride a horse, I’ve been on a horse since before I could walk,” she shared when asked if she’d be asked to do any stunts. “It’s second nature for me. So, we’ll see. I’m excited to do it all.”

Season 5 of Yellowstone is scheduled to debut November 2022.

