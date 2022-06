"Being BeBe" follows the life of Drag Queen BeBe Zahara Benet, from growing up in a Cameroon, where being gay is still illegal, to becoming the first winner of "RuPaul’s Drag Race." Benet joined Cheddar News to discuss the film and the art form of drag. “Hopefully when you watch it, you get to see different facets of my life. You get to see my family and the communities that I am with and how they react to what I do," he said. "And maybe it stirs up some conversations and creates some clarity on certain topics."

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 MINUTES AGO