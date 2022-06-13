ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah weather: Chatham, Effingham, Bryan counties under heat advisory until 7 p.m. tonight

By Zach Dennis, Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago
If you are planning a day outside in Savannah today, expect to feel the rays of heavy heat as a heat advisory was placed on Chatham, Effingham and Bryan counties on Monday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), heat index values are expected to reach 107 in the Savannah region today with impacts such as hot temperatures and high humidity leading to heat illnesses. The high today is expected to be 91 degrees.

The NWS recommends drinking "plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."

Last year on June 13, Savannah saw a max of 81 degrees with the temperature rising to as high as 95 degrees throughout the month. In 2020, the high for the month was 98 degrees (June 30); in 2019, the high was 98 degrees; and in 2018, the high was 97 degrees.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. If suffering from any heat-related illnesses, please call 911.

Zach Dennis is the editor of the arts and culture section and weekly Do Savannah alt-weekly publication at the Savannah Morning News and can be reached at zdennis@savannahnow.com.

