ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Heat advisory issued in Indiana and Lafayette area for Monday through 9 p.m. Wednesday

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Summer weather arrived in Indiana and the Lafayette area on Monday, ushering in temperatures in the 90s with heat indexes as high as 108 degrees.

Just before 10 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory until 9 p.m. Monday. The heat index — the combined temperatures with the humidity — will make it feel like 105 degrees.

The advisory resumes Tuesday morning and runs through 9 p.m. Wednesday. The heat index Tuesday and Wednesday might reach 108 degrees.

The National Weather Services recommends people drink plenty of fluids and stay in an air-conditioned room. People should stay out of the sun and should check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, the National Weather Service recommends.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside, according to the NWS.

When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

People should know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, the NWS stated. Call 911.

If outside, the NWS recommends wearing lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Heat advisory issued in Indiana and Lafayette area for Monday through 9 p.m. Wednesday

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

Early storm chances before a gorgeous weekend in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Early showers and a few thunderstorms for southwestern Indiana ahead of a gorgeous weekend ahead! It’s the last full weekend of spring, and it will wrap up on a sunny and more comfortable note. Severe thunderstorm watch. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until noon...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Milder temperatures and lower humidity are moving into central Indiana

The average high temperature this time of year is 82°, and Thursday was the fourth consecutive 90° day for Indianapolis. A cold front will move across the state Friday morning and cooler, drier air will settle in and lower temperatures and dewpoints through the weekend. We’ll have sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s through Sunday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wboi.org

Northeast Indiana endured a "derecho" Monday night

Heavy thunderstorms battered northeast Indiana Monday night, damaging buildings and leaving thousands without power just as record high temperatures showed up in the area. Three rounds of storms began Monday afternoon, but the biggest roared through around 10 p.m. That storm has been declared a derecho by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
State
Indiana State
City
Lafayette, IN
wfft.com

Severe storms tore through NE Indiana and NW Ohio on Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — From booms and bangs, to power flashes. Two rounds of severe storms tracked through northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio Monday evening. The storms produced damaging wind gusts exceeding 58 mph, heavy rain, and hail. Hurricane-force wind gusts blew through Allen County. The Fort Wayne...
FORT WAYNE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Record-breaking dangerous heat in Indiana today

INDIANAPOLIS – Good Tuesday morning. We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 70s and 80s, and temperatures only climb from here. We are looking at a record-breaking day and these conditions could be dangerous for some. Excessive Heat Warning for Tuesday. Folks, we have another hot...
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Indiana Michigan Power provides power outage update

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – As of 4 p.m. Thursday, I&M says that power has been restored to nearly 85 percent of the 41,000 customers affected by the June 13 storm. The majority of the 6,500 customers still without power are in the Waynedale area, along with an area west of the city. Power throughout Fort Wayne should be mostly restored by 11 p.m. Thursday night, with some areas, especially hard-hit Waynedale, being restored Friday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
22 WSBT

Monday night storm wreaks havoc in parts of viewing area

Monday night’s storms wreaked havoc from Marcellus to Fort Wayne. With pockets of damage in other places. Indiana Michigan Power reports that 37,800 customers are still without power in southwest Michigan and northern Indiana. A majority of those without power are in the Fort Wayne area. Midwest Energy &...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Index
WANE-TV

‘Just decimated’: Storm knocks down The Plex dome

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The severe storm that ripped through northeast Indiana late Monday leveled the large dome of the south complex of The Plex. The large white dome at 5702 Engle Road was left deflated in the hot sun Tuesday, hours after nearly 100 mph winds tore through the area. The weather event has been classified as a derecho by the National Weather Service.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana storm damage: Power may not be restored for days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Utility crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after storms Monday knocked out electricity throughout northeast Indiana. Some people may not have power restored until later this week. I&M has estimated the time of full restoration to be June 16 at...
WANE-TV

VIDEO: Northeast Indiana storm damage

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – As severe weather rolled through northeast Indiana overnight Monday, WANE 15 viewers sent in footage. WANE 15 Meteorologist Adam Solarczyk captured the above video in southwest Fort Wayne. Steuben County REMC posted to their Facebook page Monday night reporting more than 1,000 customers were...
103GBF

Evansville Has Some of the Lowest Gas Prices in Indiana on Average

Here's a little, small, tiny, shred of goodish news for you today!. Everything is on the rise right now, and that's especially true for gas prices. To be honest, I've lived in the Tri-State area my entire life, and I genuinely cannot remember ever seeing gas hit $5/ gallon until now. I know the high gas prices can put quite the financial strain on people, especially when you live in an area like the Tri-State where we rely on driving to our destinations more than public transport or walking. While I, unfortunately, don't have all the answers, I did find something interesting, on average Evansville has the lowest gas prices in the state of Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
iheart.com

Power Out On The Hottest Day So Far This Year.

The timing could not be worse. Thousands without power across the TriState at the same time that an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. Duke Energy is working to restore service but a spokesperson tells us it will be at least another day or so before they get to everyone. Here is the latest update from the power company as of Noon 6/14:
KENTUCKY STATE
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 21:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Carroll; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; Decatur; Delaware; Fountain; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Vigo; Warren EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 103. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Residents: Your Smart Thermostat is Slowly Making Your Home Hotter

We are in the middle of a heat wave here in the Evansville area, and if you have a smart thermostat in your home, it could be making it even hotter inside. You are most likely running your air conditioner a lot right now. It's hot and humid outside and the last thing you want is for it to feel the same inside of your house. However, if you have a smart thermostat installed in your home, you might find that it isn't as cool inside as you'd like for it to be.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Owner of southern Indiana pool company arrested on theft charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a southern Indiana pool company was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft after authorities said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from customers for services he didn't provide. Cameron Reas, the owner of Clark County-based RPM Pools, was taken into custody June...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Will the power stay on during Indiana’s heat wave?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major test of the electrical grid is coming this week as temperatures approach record-high territory. I-Team 8 asked local electric power providers: Will the system meet demand when it hits the peak?. The bottom line, the electrical grid — or at least the people keeping...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
SCDNReports

2 Bodies Discovered At Indiana Home

2 Bodies Discovered at Indiana HomeSCDN photo archives. Indiana police are investigating after a tragic discovery in the 1100 block of S. Keystone Avenue. Officers were dispatched to a home on S. Keystone around 9 pm on Wednesday evening. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered two dead bodies. Officers suspect the cause of death is a double overdose, however, the incident is still under investigation.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana organizations receive $35 million in public health grants

INDIANAPOLIS – Grants totaling $35 million are being distributed across Indiana to help make communities healthier. The Health Issues and Challenges grants focus on several areas impacting Hoosiers’ health, from access to fresh food and proper nutrition to tobacco use and lead exposure. Volunteers from Gleaners Food Bank...
INDIANA STATE
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy