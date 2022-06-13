ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hawks Legend Beats Stephen Curry in Key NBA Finals Stat

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21qRG8_0g9Bpnp200

Bob Pettit is responsible for the Hawks only championship in franchise history.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Regardless of the outcome of the 2022 NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has already cemented his legacy. The 6'2" point guard out of Davidson College is widely credited for revolutionizing the sport with his outside shooting. Since Curry hit his stride in the NBA, the league has gotten smaller, and 3-point shooting is now a prerequisite for almost every player.

The 34-year-old has won countless accolades over his 13-year career and is on the cusp of his fourth NBA Championship. One of the few flimsy arguments used against Curry is the amount of help he has received from his stellar supporting cast of teammates over the year.

As you can see in the tweet above, Curry and Kobe Bryant are tied for the eighth-most 30-point performances in NBA Finals games. Of the six players above Curry and Bryant are all-time players that played for historic teams. But one name you probably didn't expect to see on the list was Bob Pettit of the Milwaukee and St. Louis Hawks.

Pettit is an 11-time All-Star and responsible for the Hawks only NBA Championship (1958). Like so many teams of that era, the Hawks struggled against the dynastic Boston Celtics. The Hawks were 1-3 against Bill Russell and the Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Now at 89 years old, it's great to see Pettit still receiving his flowers. Pettit's number 9 jersey hangs in the rafters at State Farm Arena, making him just one of five players in franchise history to have his jersey number retired. Additionally, 'The Bombardier from Baton Rouge' has his number 50 retired by the LSU Tigers.

Pettit is one of a very select few players who have been named to every NBA anniversary team (25th, 35th, 50th, 75th). He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006 which surprisingly didn't happen until 40 years after his professional career ended.

The NBA Finals are always intriguing, but Hawks fans and basketball historians will closely watch Curry over the next few games to see if he ties or surpasses Pettit's place in the history books. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Interview: Grant Hill Opens Up In New Book

Interview: Mike Bibby on Business of Basketball

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Video Of Steph Curry's 3-Year-Old Son Goes Viral

Basketball runs in the Curry family's blood, there's no doubt about it. Earlier this week, Ayesha Curry posted a video of her son, Canon, dribbling two basketballs at the same time. Her caption for the post said, "Canon Jack out here stuntin like his daddy." The NBA world quickly pointed...
NBA
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Steph Curry's 3-Year-Old, Canon, Dribbles Two Balls At Once, Just Like Daddy!

The NBA could be in serious trouble in 16 years ... 'cause Stephen Curry's 3-year-old son is already following in his papa's footsteps and showing off his incredible dribbling skills!!. Steph's wife, Ayesha, posted the clip on Tuesday ... with Canon mimicking Steph's iconic pregame ritual. "Canon Jack out here...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
ClutchPoints

Stephen A. Smith slaps Celtics with brutal truth about Stephen Curry’s poor Game 5 with Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had a bad Game 5 on Monday night, but veteran commentator Stephen A. Smith is not convinced it is because of the Boston Celtics’ defense. Curry went 0-of-9 from 3-point line in the contest, finishing with just 16 points along with four rebounds and eight assists. It ended the […] The post Stephen A. Smith slaps Celtics with brutal truth about Stephen Curry’s poor Game 5 with Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Bob Pettit
Person
Mike Bibby
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#Hawks Legend#Golden State Warriors#Davidson College
theScore

Kerr shares what Popovich texted him, Udoka before NBA Finals

There are no favorites for San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich in this year's NBA Finals. Popovich has ties to both Finals teams, as Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr played for him for several seasons in San Antonio, and Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was on his staff from 2012-19. Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy also previously served as a video coordinator and assistant for the Spurs.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ClutchPoints

Can Andrew Wiggins actually win Finals MVP after Stephen Curry’s Game 5 disaster?

After Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins’ Game 5 performance in the 2022 NBA Finals, Skip Bayless questioned whether Wiggins’ name should be mentioned as the frontrunner for NBA Finals MVP over teammate Stephen Curry if the Dubs are able to defeat the Boston Celtics. Wait a second: Is it possible Andrew Wiggins is going […] The post Can Andrew Wiggins actually win Finals MVP after Stephen Curry’s Game 5 disaster? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tatum has perfect Draymond joke after bringing ball to presser

Draymond Green won't be getting his hands on Jayson Tatum's basketball this time. With 4:40 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 104-94 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night at Chase Center, Tatum was seen walking towards the Celtics bench with the basketball after Draymond prevented him from shooting a practice shot after a foul was called.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Boston bar remarkably triples down on trolling of Steph, Ayesha

The war of trolling messages between the self-proclaimed "Petty King" Steph Curry and a bar in Boston reached new heights Wednesday. Game On!, the Boston bar in question, doubled and then tripled down on their trolling of Ayesha Curry. In between, Steph spoke to reporters about embracing the noise from opposing fan bases.
BOSTON, MA
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
719
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy