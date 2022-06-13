Metroparks are offering free lessons to teach people how to swim

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks are partnering with organizations in five counties to offer free swim lessons throughout metro Detroit.

The Metroparks are funding the cost of the programs as well as providing swimsuits and goggles to the students.

In 2021, the Metroparks conducted a survey throughout Macomb, Oakland, Livingston, Wayne and Washtenaw counties. The self-reported survey revealed that Detroit residents and people of color are less proficient swimmers than others. In fact, 70% of kids in the City of Detroit don't know how to swim.

The survey also found the No. 1 reason kids are not able to access lessons is cost. Swimming lessons are simply not affordable for all.

Last summer, the Metroparks partnered with the Detroit Parks and Recreation Department and Detroit Riverfront Conservancy to sponsor the Swim in the D program.

Their sponsorship helped buy goggles, swim caps and other swim necessities. Some 500 children were taught in the program.

This year, the Summer in the D program continues alongside an expansion of other programs in the five-county region.

"It's part of our culture as a state to be able to spend time in the water and on the water, and kids can't do that safely unless they know how to swim," said Amy McMillan, director of the Huron-Clinton Metroparks.

The partnership with Wayne County Parks opens the Chandler Park Family Aquatic Center and Brennan Pool at Rouge Park for lessons.

The Washtenaw County partnership is located in Ypsilanti with Friends of Rutherford Pool and Washtenaw County Parks.

In Macomb County, the Huron-Clinton Metroparks are partnering with The Y. Plans in Oakland and Livingston counties are still being formed.

Each county will have a pilot program to serve the swim lesson needs of those individual communities.

"We expect we're going to learn a lot this year and we'll have more opportunities to expand next year," McMillan said.

