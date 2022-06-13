Orioles CEO says team will ‘never leave’ Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos issued a statement Monday insisting that there are no plans to relocate the franchise.

“As I have said before, as long as Fort McHenry is standing watch over the Inner Harbor, the Orioles will remain in Baltimore,” Angelos said.

The statement came in response to a lawsuit filed last week against John Angelos by his brother Louis Angelos. Louis alleges that John is trying to seize control of the team and relocate to his home in Tennessee.

“My mother was born and raised in northeast Baltimore, attended city public schools at Eastern High School, and has worked with my father their entire lives to help the city, including by restoring the club to local ownership and preventing its relocation,” John Angelos said in his statement. “For them, as for me, the Orioles will forever play at Oriole Park, and at no time ever have we contemplated anything different.”

John Angelos noted that Maryland officials recently passed a bill to reinvest $1.2 billion into the Camden Yards Sports Complex, which includes Oriole Park.

“There is nothing uncertain about the future of the Baltimore Orioles,” he said.

“I want to assure our Orioles players and coaches, our dedicated front office Senior Leadership Team and staff, and our devoted fans, trusted partners, elected, civic, and non-profit leaders, and our entire community, that the Orioles will never leave. From 33rd Street to Camden Yards, the Birds of Baltimore, the iconic team of Brooks, Earl, Jim, Frank, Cal, and Eddie, will forever remain in the only city that our family and our partnership group has called, or will ever call, home — the finest city and birthplace of our national anthem of which we are enduringly proud and to which we are forever committed.”

John Angelos is the elder son of Orioles majority owner Peter Angelos, who purchased the team in 1993. John has been the chairman and CEO since 2020.

–Field Level Media

