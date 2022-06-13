Gail Savoie, University of Louisiana First Lady, died after extended illness at 67

Gail Savoie, the wife of University of Louisiana President Joseph Savoie, died on Sunday following an extended illness. She was 67 years old.

"Today, my family lost its center, and the University lost its greatest cheerleader. Gail Heinbach Savoie passed away peacefully this afternoon surrounded by family and friends," Joseph Savoie said Sunday in a statement to campus posted on UL's website and titled, A Time of Sadness. "She was my wife for 44 years and my best friend for more than a half century."

A native of Sulphur, Gail earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Southwestern Louisiana, now UL, in 1977. She taught at St. Ignatius School in Grand Coteau and at St. Antoine and Woodvale elementary schools in Lafayette. She was also a gifted artist and animal advocate.

"She gave the gift of her artwork, which carries a brightness and vibrancy that mirrored her personality. She had a soft spot for animals, both our own and those who belonged to others," Joseph Savoie said. "And to our children, Blaire and Adam, and our granddaughter, Addison, she was a constant source of love and encouragement."

During her time at the university, Gail was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and was a cheerleader.

In a 2008 interview, Savoie recalled the instant connection she felt to the University that she would later serve as First Lady.

“I remember my first time walking on this campus at orientation. I could not believe that people would actually look at you in the face, smile and say, ‘Hi,’ and they didn’t know who the heck you were," Gail said. "I had never experienced that and it was just great. I knew I had found home. I didn’t want to be anywhere else and, to this day, you can walk on this campus and still have that same feeling of acceptance."

As First Lady, she served as a local, state and national ambassador for her alma mater. She was a fixture at university activities and athletic events, and regularly was a judge for the annual Paint the Town Red contest during Homecoming week.

Every year, she hosted multiple events at the President’s House for the campus and Lafayette communities. Her favorite was Sneaux Day during the holiday season.

She was a graduate of Sulphur High School, where she was also a cheerleader. There, at age 16, she met and began dating Joseph “T-Joe” Savoie, who was also a student at Sulphur High. Their courtship continued while both were pursuing degrees at USL. They married on Aug. 12, 1977.

In addition to her husband, Gail is survived by her children, Blaire Savoie and Adam Savoie; a granddaughter, Addison Marie Saulnier; a brother, Clay Heinbach and his wife, Paula; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Delhomme Funeral Home in Lafayette, according to a university press release.

In lieu of flowers, the Savoie family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Savoie Family Endowed Scholarship Fund, c/o the UL Lafayette Foundation, P.O. Box 44290, Lafayette, LA 70504.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Gail Savoie, University of Louisiana First Lady, died after extended illness at 67