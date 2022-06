The American Medical Association is urging the FDA to make oral contraceptives available over-the-counter without an age restriction. "Providing patients with OTC access to the birth control pill is an easy call from a public health perspective as the health risks of pregnancy vastly outweigh those of oral contraceptive use," David Aizuss, MD, AMA board member, said in a June 15 statement. "Access is one of the most-cited reasons why patients do not use oral contraceptives, use them inconsistently or discontinue use. Expanding OTC access would make it easier for patients to properly use oral contraceptives, leading to fewer unplanned pregnancies."

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 1 DAY AGO