ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safford, AZ

EAC Dual-Enrolled Scholarships Available

gilavalleycentral.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gila Valley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is offering three scholarships (one $500 and two $250) to students of any grade level attending Mt. Graham, Safford or Thatcher High School and...

gilavalleycentral.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gilavalleycentral.net

Safford Library picked for NEA Big Read 2nd year in a row

SAFFORD — The Safford City-Graham County Library is one of 62 organizations nationwide selected to receive a 2022-2023 NEA Big Read grant. A grant of $20,000 will support a community reading program focusing on The Bear by Andrew Krivak in September – November of this year. An initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest, the NEA Big Read broadens our understanding of our world, our communities, and ourselves through the power of a shared reading experience.
SAFFORD, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

OneAZ Credit Union presents three grants to area nonprofits

SAFFORD — On Monday, Enrique Garcia, branch manager for OneAZ Credit Union, presented a check for $5,000 to Eastern Arizona Hispanic Heritage Corporation. OneAZ Credit Union presents 50 $5,000 Community Impact Grants to qualifying nonprofit organizations around the state each year. With the Safford branch being the busiest in the entire OneAZ organization, the Gila Valley received three grants, the other two recipients being Gila Watershed Partnership and Mt. Graham Safe House.
SAFFORD, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

More activities planned for 2022 Pioneer Days

PIMA — Add a new event in which to participate during Pioneer Days. Organizers announced that a pickleball tournament will take place during Gila Valley Pioneer Days, July 22-23. That’s in addition to tradi9onal favorites the 5k run, and basketball and volleyball tournaments. Pioneer Days starts with a...
PIMA, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Art takes center stage at Safford Library

SAFFORD — Art will be the focus at the Safford City-Graham County Library over the next few weeks. “We’re doing something this year called the Tiny Art Show,” said Library Supervisor Leslie Talley. “So starting June 20, anyone in the community, ages 8 and up, can come in and pick up a kit — it’s a little 2-inch canvas and some art supplies — and we want people to create their masterpiece. Whatever they want to use that fits on that 2-inch canvas and bring it back. And all through July we’ll have an art show, with art made by the community.”
SAFFORD, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thatcher, AZ
Safford, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Society
Local
Arizona Education
City
Safford, AZ
Thatcher, AZ
Education
Safford, AZ
Society
gilavalleycentral.net

Pima Council hears tiny houses proposal

PIMA — The Pima Town Council wants more time before deciding how to handle development of new multi-family housing units. But in the meantime, town staff has suggested a new housing idea for the council to consider — tiny houses. Planning and Zoning Administrator Jimmy Lofgreen explained that...
gilavalleycentral.net

Cliffords Dean Elkins

Clifford Dean Elkins was born February 13, 1961, in Morenci, Arizona to Charles Edwin Elkins and Sarah Beth Gale Elkins. He entered into rest June 10, 2022, in Safford, Arizona. Clifford was preceded in death by: his father, Charles Elkins; grandparents, Butch and Susie Gale and Frank and Corrine Cislaghi....
SAFFORD, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

The Way World Outreach announces purchase of Victory Fellowship

SAFFORD — One of the two movie theater complexes in the Gila Valley has been sold. Pastor Robert Cuencas told the Safford City Council Monday that his church, The Way World Outreach, has purchased Victory Fellowship. Cuencas said the plan is to keep the movie theater open, as well...
SAFFORD, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Education#Charity#The Gila Valley Chapter#Thatcher High School#Eac#American#Dar Gila Valley
gilaherald.com

Jail Booking Report for June 7 – 13

Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from June 7 – 13, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. June...
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Silver Belt

Globe resident found deceased at Round Mountain Park

On June 10, 2022 at approximately 8 p.m. a concerned citizen notified the Globe Police Department of a vehicle that had been parked in the area of Round Mountain Park for an extended period of time. An officer responded, and an attempt to determine the circumstances of the vehicle being left was initiated. Once the vehicle owner was determined officers followed up with neighbors and family, and learned that the owner, Globe resident Dale Merrell, was unaccounted for and his whereabouts were unknown. Attempts to locate Mr. Merrell continued without success. A request to launch the Gila County Search and Rescue Team was made as well as a request through the Arizona Department of Corrections for canine tracking teams. During the operation, additional assistance was requested from the Arizona Department of Public Safety to assist with air support. Just after noon on June 11, a DPS ranger located Mr. Merrell off trail in the vicinity of Round Mountain Park. Upon reaching Mr. Merrell, rescuers determined him to be deceased. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this incident and additional information will be determined through autopsy. Globe PD would like to thank everyone who assisted with this operation, including the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, Gila County Search and Rescue, Arizona Department of Corrections, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Globe Fire Department, Globe Public Works, Tri-City Fire Department and a host of community members and family members of Mr. Merrell.
GLOBE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities

Comments / 0

Community Policy