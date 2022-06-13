Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Ramp From Route 309 To Route 22

There was a serious motorcycle crash in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 on Saint Georges Avenue in Woodbridge Township, initial reports said. The rider had to be airlifted by medical helicopter to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
A driver escaped injury Friday morning when his van barreled off the road and into a wooded area in Ho-Ho-Kus. The Hawthorne drywall contractor's vehicle crashed on Werimus Road off Deerhill Road near a southbound exit from the Garden State Parkway. Citywide Towing removed the van with a flatbed. Ho-Ho-Kus...
The Princess Anne police chief and a 75-year-old Ocean City man were recovering at hospitals after a crash Thursday morning in Worcester County, June 16. The wreck happed at 10 a.m. along Route 90 in Berlin. Chief Robert Wink was driving east in his unmarked patrol car when a Lexus ES heading west tried to make a U-turn ahead of him, a news release said.
Recognize them? Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying three people who were caught on surveillance footage burglarizing a car in the Lehigh Valley area. The suspects were seen entering the unlocked vehicle on Susan Drive in Hanover Township during the early morning on Saturday, June 11, according to the Colonial Regional Police Department.
A Hudson Valley man was killed during a two-car head-on crash on the Palisades Parkway. The crash took place in Orange County in the town of Highlands around 4:45 a.m., Thursday, June 16. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 1998 Toyota Corolla, driven by Hugo Vasquez, age 67 from Spring...
A young boy— who somehow gained access to alcohol, got drunk, and attempted to break into someone’s home— has been hospitalized, police say. The Northern Lancaster County Regional police were called to a reported burglary in progress at a Warwick Township residence— only to arrive and fine the intoxicated child, according to a release by the department.
One person was injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Coaldale. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 209 and Second Street involving a U.S. mail truck and a minivan. It appeared the minivan struck the side of the truck with both units coming to rest on Second Street. Responding were the Coaldale and Lansford fire companies. Coaldale fire police maintained traffic control at the scene shutting down the roadway. Coaldale police are investigating the incident.
A 21-year-old Philadelphia man and two juveniles were arrested after a carjacking resulted in a crash in Bucks County Monday, June 12, authorities said. The carjacking occurred at about 8 p.m. at the Luk Oil gas station on the 1400 block of Easton Road in Warrington, local police said. The...
Recognize them? Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying two men they say stole a pair of iPhones from a Lehigh Valley Walmart. The men were caught on surveillance footage snatching the phones from the store on Easton-Nazareth Hwy. in Lower Nazareth Township around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, Colonial Regional Police said in a release on Thursday, June 16.
Authorities are conducting a massive search for a missing 22-year-old endangered man near a New Jersey gun club. West Windsor Police officers responded to the missing person’s report near Princeton-Hightstown Road in the area of Citizen’s Rifle and Revolver Club to search for the missing 22-year-old endangered resident around 8:55 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, the department said.
An 18-year-old girl has died following a crash along Interstate 83 in Pennsylvania, authorities say. Adrianna Reith, of Chanceford Township—for an unknown reason—lost control of her 2016 Chevrolet Cobalt on I-83 near exit 21 westbound in Manchester Township, according to a release by the York County coroner’s office.
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's a sight no business owner ever wants to see — a vehicle through the front of their store, but for Frank Micele, the nightmare came true when a car smashed into his antique shop on Main Street in Stroudsburg. "I had crystal. I had...
An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with five robberies across Berks, Lancaster, and Lebanon counties, authorities said. Hezekiah S. Gingerich's latest stop was the Turkey Hill store on New Holland Road in Brecknock Township (Berks County), where he robbed a person at gunpoint around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, local police said.
A suspect who nearly drowned after jumping into the Passaic River while handcuffed was wanted in both Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, authorities said. Juan Castano, 29, of New York was a passenger in a car driven by a Paterson resident that Hawthorne police stopped in response to a call late Tuesday afternoon of two suspicious-looking men peering over the barbed wire fence of the Citywide Towing impound lot in Hawthorne.
UPDATE: The man was found dead, local police confirmed around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17. There are no signs of foul play and no danger to the community, though the investigation remains ongoing. ---------------------------- Authorities are conducting a massive search for a missing 22-year-old endangered man near a New...
Details have emerged in the Pequannock crash that claimed the life of a beloved single mom and injured a cyclist. Jill Altman Russo, 55, was walking near 229 Boulevard when she was struck by a black 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage driven by a 35-year-old woman around 8:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, Pequannock Township Police said.
A man high on methamphetamine spit in the face and eyes of a Pennsylvania state trooper when police were assisting emergency medical services who were treating him, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. Joshua Travis Fosgate, 31, of Grantville, was being cared for by EMS when he became...
An 18-year-old has died by drowning at a Pennsylvania State Park. The name of the 18-year-old has not been released according to news outlets. Authorities say the teen was at Codorus State Park lake with some friends when they decides to swim across the lake. The teen allegedly struggled to make it to shore and […]
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Monroe County after allegedly leading police on a chase. According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police, say Darius Scott was wanted on a warrant when police found him driving in Mount Pocono. When they tried to pull him over, he...
