ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Whitehall Township, PA

Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Ramp From Route 309 To Route 22

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uyLzF_0g9Bo0Jf00
511 PA traffic map Photo Credit: 511PA

A tractor-trailer crash closed a ramp from southbound Route 309 to eastbound Route 22 in South Whitehall Township Monday, June 13, authorities said.

The vehicle ended up on its side around 8 a.m., and it was unclear when the ramp would be reopened, PA State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said on Twitter.

The driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, police told LehighValleyLive.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Van Towed After Ho-Ho-Kus Crash

A driver escaped injury Friday morning when his van barreled off the road and into a wooded area in Ho-Ho-Kus. The Hawthorne drywall contractor's vehicle crashed on Werimus Road off Deerhill Road near a southbound exit from the Garden State Parkway. Citywide Towing removed the van with a flatbed. Ho-Ho-Kus...
HO-HO-KUS, NJ
Daily Voice

RECOGNIZE THEM? Video Shows Trio Burglarizing Car In Lehigh Valley

Recognize them? Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying three people who were caught on surveillance footage burglarizing a car in the Lehigh Valley area. The suspects were seen entering the unlocked vehicle on Susan Drive in Hanover Township during the early morning on Saturday, June 11, according to the Colonial Regional Police Department.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
South Whitehall Township, PA
Crime & Safety
City
South Whitehall Township, PA
Daily Voice

One Killed In Palisades Parkway Crash In Orange County

A Hudson Valley man was killed during a two-car head-on crash on the Palisades Parkway. The crash took place in Orange County in the town of Highlands around 4:45 a.m., Thursday, June 16. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 1998 Toyota Corolla, driven by Hugo Vasquez, age 67 from Spring...
PALISADES, NY
Daily Voice

Drunk Child Hospitalized After Failed Central PA Break-In: Police

A young boy— who somehow gained access to alcohol, got drunk, and attempted to break into someone’s home— has been hospitalized, police say. The Northern Lancaster County Regional police were called to a reported burglary in progress at a Warwick Township residence— only to arrive and fine the intoxicated child, according to a release by the department.
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, PA
Times News

One injured in crash with mail truck

One person was injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Coaldale. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 209 and Second Street involving a U.S. mail truck and a minivan. It appeared the minivan struck the side of the truck with both units coming to rest on Second Street. Responding were the Coaldale and Lansford fire companies. Coaldale fire police maintained traffic control at the scene shutting down the roadway. Coaldale police are investigating the incident.
COALDALE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Route 22#Traffic Accident#Pa State Police
Daily Voice

KNOW THEM? Men Snatch iPhones From Lehigh Valley Walmart: Colonial Regional Police

Recognize them? Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying two men they say stole a pair of iPhones from a Lehigh Valley Walmart. The men were caught on surveillance footage snatching the phones from the store on Easton-Nazareth Hwy. in Lower Nazareth Township around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, Colonial Regional Police said in a release on Thursday, June 16.
LOWER NAZARETH TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Boy, 18, Drowns At Codorus State Park: Coroner

An 18-year-old boy has drown at Codorus State Park, according to the York County coroner's office. The boy was with "a small group of young people" who had been on a walk at the park when they decided to go for a swim on Tuesday, June 14, the coroner's release states.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Massive Search Underway For Missing Endangered Man, 22, Near NJ Gun Club: Police

Authorities are conducting a massive search for a missing 22-year-old endangered man near a New Jersey gun club. West Windsor Police officers responded to the missing person’s report near Princeton-Hightstown Road in the area of Citizen’s Rifle and Revolver Club to search for the missing 22-year-old endangered resident around 8:55 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, the department said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Newswatch 16

Car smashes into Poconos antique shop

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's a sight no business owner ever wants to see — a vehicle through the front of their store, but for Frank Micele, the nightmare came true when a car smashed into his antique shop on Main Street in Stroudsburg. "I had crystal. I had...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Handcuffed Fugitive Who Jumped Into Passaic River Was Wanted Out Of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts

A suspect who nearly drowned after jumping into the Passaic River while handcuffed was wanted in both Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, authorities said. Juan Castano, 29, of New York was a passenger in a car driven by a Paterson resident that Hawthorne police stopped in response to a call late Tuesday afternoon of two suspicious-looking men peering over the barbed wire fence of the Citywide Towing impound lot in Hawthorne.
HAWTHORNE, NY
WTRF- 7News

18-year-old drowns at Pennsylvania State Park

An 18-year-old has died by drowning at a Pennsylvania State Park. The name of the 18-year-old has not been released according to news outlets. Authorities say the teen was at Codorus State Park lake with some friends when they decides to swim across the lake. The teen allegedly struggled to make it to shore and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
294K+
Followers
45K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy