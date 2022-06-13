Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Ramp From Route 309 To Route 22

511 PA traffic map Photo Credit: 511PA

A tractor-trailer crash closed a ramp from southbound Route 309 to eastbound Route 22 in South Whitehall Township Monday, June 13, authorities said.

The vehicle ended up on its side around 8 a.m., and it was unclear when the ramp would be reopened, PA State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said on Twitter.

The driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, police told LehighValleyLive.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

