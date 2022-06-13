ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, IL

Shelby County State’s Attorney – Misinformation Sufficient To Mislead? – Trust But Verify!

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our last article, we pointed to Benjamin Franklin’s famous response regarding the form of Government we have, “A Republic if you can keep it“. As we mentioned in that article, we referenced how people pump out misinformation which contains an element of truth surrounded by false...

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office – Documents Point To Lies

Benjamin Franklin was asked a simple question after the signing of the Declaration of Independence, what kind of government did you give us? The response, “A Republic If You Can Keep It”. We have yet to find a single civics class in our education system which teaches people...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Sangamon County deputies to escort DCFS workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sangamon County deputies will now escort Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) investigators into homes. County board members approved a contract Tuesday night to hire two new deputies. Those deputies will be assigned to accompany DCFS workers in homes during visits. Sangamon County...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man arrested in Decatur drug raid

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Decatur Police Department raided a house near Hunt Street and Foster Avenue. Members of the Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team and Decatur Police’s Street Crimes Unit carried out a warranted search that had been approved as part of […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Daycare employee charged, details emerge in newborn death case

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Taylor Burris, 24, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery to a child and endangering the life or health of a child after a 7-week-year-old died from injuries sustained under her care, according to Macon County court documents. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon’s office handled the autopsy. Allmon confirmed the newborn’s name, Maren Gallagher, after Burris was arraigned in court Wednesday.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wmay.com

Seven People Arrested In Roundup Over Outstanding Warrants

Springfield police and several other law enforcement agencies have rounded up a number of individuals who were being sought on outstanding warrants. The warrants were obtained after investigations by the Springfield Police Street Crimes Unit and Proactive Crime Unit. SPD worked with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Illinois State Police to locate and arrest the subjects.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

LETTER: We must vote for Democrats

Thank you, Randy Reyman, for your wonderful column ("GOP has no real answers to issues") on June 4. You said everything I have wanted to say to the people in Central Illinois and everywhere in this country. Democrats must step up and broadcast the good that they have done for...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmix94.com

TWO CENTRALIANS INDICTED FOR FEDERAL BANK FRAUD

EAST ST. LOUIS — Two Centralia residents have been charged in a three-count federal indictment alleging bank fraud and identity theft in connection with stolen mail. According to court documents, a federal grand jury indicted 36-year-old Jessica N. Smith and 26-year-old Matthew Woods last week. Smith was reportedly arrested during a traffic stop last week on the federal warrant and for alleged possession of methamphetamine and a narcotic instrument.
CENTRALIA, IL
wmay.com

Parolee Arrested In Multiple Break-Ins

A Springfield man who was already on parole for a drug conviction is now back in custody on charges including burglary and motor vehicle theft. The investigation began last month when a homeowner in Cantrall confronted three people in a vehicle outside the home. The occupants took off, but the vehicle was later found abandoned and was impounded. Then on June 1st, county deputies were called to investigate a residential burglary near Loami. And on June 8th, a Shelby Cobra kit car and other items were stolen from a Springfield storage locker.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during June 5-11, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Alexander Worland, 32 of Mt. Olive, is charged with aggravated fleeing from police while driving 21 mph over the speed limit, aggravated fleeing and causing more than $300 in property damage, driving on a revoked license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding 26-34 mph over the speed limit, no valid registration, and inoperable head, tail or sidelights in connection with a June 4 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police: Seven arrested on gun, narcotics warrants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department announced on Monday that seven people were arrested last Friday for various gun and narcotics offenses. Members of the SPD’s Street Crimes and Proactive Crimes Units worked with the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office to obtain arrest warrants for a number of people. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Miller Campaign Hit With U.S. House Ethics Complaint Over Davis Attack Ads

Freshman Congresswoman Mary Miller has been hit with an ethics complaint just weeks before the state’s primary. According to the Washington Examiner, Decatur lawyer Jerrold Stocks sent a letter to House Ethics Committee leadership saying that Miller used House floor footage and House resources to hit her primary opponent Congressman Rodney Davis accusing him of being Republican in name only. Stocks wrote that in addition to being a possible ethics breach, she used House resources to “cartoonishly” try “to distort Congressman Davis’ record.”
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Exterminator confused as gunman

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – A reported active shooter situation in Charleston Wednesday turned out to be false, according to officers. Two calls came in to Coles County dispatchers Wednesday morning. The first call was from Mattoon. The second from Charleston. Police now tell us the whole thing was a misunderstanding. Charleston police said they […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police seeking help in identifying burglary suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in several car burglaries and credit card thefts. Officers said that several cars were recently broken into at Knight’s Action Park and the credit cars inside were stolen. Those cards were later used without permission; […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Charges filed in Alton homicide

ALTON - A suspect apprehended by the Gillespie Police Department June 9 was charged today by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child dismembering a human body, offenses relating to motor vehicles and concealment of homicidal death. Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, of the 400 block of S. Jefferson, Litchfield, was charged with multiple felonies. During a preliminary investigation by the Alton Police Department, it revealed that the mother of Liese Dodd went to check on her, as Dodd had not been heard from for a while. Dodd's mother arrived at this residence on Bolivar Street in Alton, which is where Dodd had recently moved. Dodd was found deceased and the Alton Police Department was immediately contacted.
ALTON, IL
foxillinois.com

Day care worker arrested in death of 7-week-old girl

FORSYTH, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 7-week-old baby is dead and a day care worker in Macon County is behind bars. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to an in-home day care in the 100 block of Valerian Drive in Forsyth, Illinois for an unresponsive child.
MACON COUNTY, IL
nowdecatur.com

Macon County Animal Control and Care Center to Offer Deal for 16th Anniversary

June 16, 2022 – The Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is celebrating its 16-year anniversary by offering a deal on all their adoptions on Saturday, June 25. On that day, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. only, the Center is allowing supporters to adopt any cat or dog for just $16. Along with the adoptions, there will be other fun activities. The Center is also giving vouchers to the first 100 guests for a free treat from Mister Softee.
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Woman sentenced for meth possession

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 61-year-old woman has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for possession of methamphetamine. On Dec. 8, 2020, a Shelbyville Police officer was dispatched to the town’s Ace Hardware for a reported theft. He eventually located the vehicle the suspect was driving and pulled it over. The passenger, Judith Bray, […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Forsyth Day Care Worker Arrested After Infant’s Death

A day care worker is in custody in Macon County after reportedly confessing that she inflicted injuries that led to an infant’s death. Seven-week-old Maren Gallagher of Bement was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield last month after being found unresponsive at that in-home day care in Forsyth. Preliminary autopsy findings indicate the girl suffered an injury to her head, although final results and a formal cause of death have not been determined. Coroner Jim Allmon called the findings “highly suspicious” and says the investigation focused on whether the injuries to the child are consistent with the explanation given by the caretaker.
MACON COUNTY, IL

