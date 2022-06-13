ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishing Day Takes On New Angle

By Chris Lundy
Students spent a day fishing at Ocean Acres. (Photo courtesy Central Regional)

STAFFORD – The Central Regional High School Fishing Club joined special education students for the district’s first “Helping Hands Spring Fishing Day.”

The students went to Ocean Acres Lake in Stafford. Side by side, the fishing club members angled with students with multiple disabilities. They helped their fellow students bait, cast, and dehook their catch. For some of them, it was the first time they ever caught a fish, Superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides said.

The lake has largemouth bass, yellow perch, pickerel, and bluegill sunfish, so they pulled a variety up.

Parlapanides thanked the staff members, administrators, and Board of Education for their support. He also thanked Creekside Outfitters of Waretown who donated all of the bait and Bass Pro Shops of Atlantic City who provided the rods, reels, and gear.

“We would like to make this an annual fall (September) and spring (June) event as the kids and staff members had a great time on the water,” he said.

