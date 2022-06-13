ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

After Bob Saget Tribute Special Hit Netflix, John Stamos Called Out The Tony Awards For Full House Star's In Memoriam Snub

By Heidi Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

John Stamos has spent the months since Bob Saget died singing the praises of his friend and making sure his Full House co-star’s memory lives on. Just days after Netflix released Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute — in which Stamos joined comedians and musicians including John Mayer, Jeff Ross, Jim Carrey and Chris Rock to memorialize Saget after his January death — the actor called out the Tony Awards for failing to include the comedian in the ceremony's In Memoriam tribute.

Bob Saget passed away suddenly on January 9 at the age of 65 from a head trauma following a show in Florida. His memory has been kept alive through stories and jokes from people in the comedy world, his Full House family and his wife Kelly Rizzo. And even though his TV work always overshadows his stage performances, it doesn't mean they didn't happen. So when John Stamos caught wind ahead of the telecast that the comedian wasn’t going to be included in the Tony Awards’ In Memoriam segment, he went to Twitter to voice his opinion about the snub:

Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards. Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing ! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him.

Any time there’s an In Memoriam segment during an awards show, there are inevitably important people who get left out. Bob Saget was known mostly for his work in stand-up, movies and TV; however, he did appear in two Broadway shows. He was Man in Chair in 2006’s The Drowsy Chaperone , and he filled in for Marc Kudisch as Pastor Greg in Hand to God in 2015. Despite his disappointment, the Uncle Jesse actor tweeted his support to Tony Awards hosts Ariana DeBose, Julianne Hough and Darren Criss, the latter of whom appeared on the Netflix tribute. According to Stamos:

Let’s make some noise about this everyone - and send our love and good wishes to the hosts @ArianaDeBose, @JulianneHough and my buddy @DarrenCriss and all the well-deserved nominees.

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute featured emotional speeches from its hosts, as well as musical tributes from John Mayer and Jackson Browne, dedicated to the man who was known as much for playing wholesome widower Danny Tanner on Full House as he was for his raunchy standup comedy . Some friends like Jon Lovitz and Michael Keaton sent irreverent, pre-recorded bits, and there was a big group singalong of Bob Saget’s infamous tune “My Dog Licked My Balls,” as led by his wife and daughters.

Unfortunately for Bob Saget’s loved ones, the Tony Awards ceremony wasn’t the first time the actor was left out of an In Memoriam. Back in March he was also omitted from the Academy Awards’ tribute , along with other actors who were possibly better known for television roles, including Ed Asner. As if his cameo in Half Baked wasn't Oscar-worthy, amirite?

Regardless of the snubs, there are plenty of movies and shows available for fans to remember Bob Saget . Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute , as well, is available for streaming with a Netflix subscription . You can also check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what new and returning shows are premiering soon on television and streaming.

Comments / 17

Beth
3d ago

So when you die your suppose to get awards. Its the narrative and have been done several times. Well its really done in the music industry and if your Black and dont win they call racism.

Reply(1)
2
Related
TVLine

Philip Baker Hall Dead at 90; Many TV Roles Included The Loop, Seinfeld

Click here to read the full article. Veteran character actor Philip Baker Hall, whose TV credits includes The Loop, Modern Family and Falcon Crest, died on Sunday. He was 90. “My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones,” Hall’s friend and Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer shared on Twitter. “The world has an empty space in it.” Having not started acting until age 30, Hall first guested on myriad TV series such as Good Times, Man From Atlantis, M*A*S*H and...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jennifer Hudson Makes History at 2022 Tony Awards by Becoming Latest EGOT Winner

Jennifer Hudson has had quite a prolific career. After losing American Idol in Season 3, she went on to star in her Oscar-winning role as Effie White in the 2006 musical drama Dreamgirls. From there, she released her self-titled debut album which she earned two Grammy awards for. She topped that off with an Emmy award for producing Baby Yaga, making her one award short of the coveted E.G.O.T. – which is the lingo that refers to individuals who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony over the course of their careers in entertainment. All Hudson was missing was the Tony award, but on June 12, she made history as the latest entertainer to be part of the short list of E.G.O.T. recipients. Hudson is only the second Black woman in history to achieve such a feat.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
BBC

Jennifer Hudson joins EGOT club after Tony Award win

Jennifer Hudson has become the latest star to join the exclusive EGOT club - people who have won the clean sweep of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards - after picking up a Tony on Sunday. The actress and singer took one of the Broadway honours as a producer of...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock makes huge career announcement after Will Smith Oscars altercation

Chris Rock has shared a huge career announcement with fans just months after he was struck on stage at the Oscars by Will Smith. Chris revealed that he is teaming up with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle – who was also recently attacked on stage – for a joint show in London later this year. The duo will perform a co-headline gig at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 3 September, with tickets on sale Friday 10 June.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
John Mayer
Person
Julianne Hough
Person
Marc Kudisch
Person
Darren Criss
Person
Ed Asner
Person
Jon Lovitz
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Jeff Ross
Person
Jackson Browne
Person
Bob Ross
POPSUGAR

The Real Reason Meg Ryan Didn't Return For "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Top Gun: Maverick" leans on nostalgia for the original '80s action fave, writing a new chapter of the high-flying story while also bringing back some of the stars of the original movie, like Tom Cruise in the title role and Val Kilmer's Iceman. There are definitely a few familiar faces who are missing, including Meg Ryan, who played Carole Bradshaw in the first "Top Gun." Since Carole and Goose's son Rooster is one of the main characters in the sequel, it seems a little odd that she's not in the movie, but the plot does offer a brief explanation.
MOVIES
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Hypebae

The Eery Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Relationship

With the recent release of the film Elvis, fans have been taking a trip down their fav’s memory lane. Unfortunately for some, one Twitter user came across a Barbara Walters interview with the late Elvis Presley’s former wife, Priscilla Presley. The Twitter thread breaks down key components of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tony Awards#Full House#Thetonyawards
DoYouRemember?

Strange Facts About The Death Of Andy Griffith

When Andy Griffith passed away suddenly in 2012, the world mourned the loss of a man who symbolized life in a simpler time. As Sheriff Andy Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show and then later as lawyer Ben Matlock, Griffith played characters who embodied goodness and dispensed down-home folksy wisdom. This often made more sense than the chaos that surrounds each one of us when we turn on the evening news or watch the latest reality TV show that the networks churn out more and more frequently.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’: How the Classic Western Handled ‘Hoss’ Cartwright Actor Dan Blocker’s Death

In the history of classic TV shows, Bonanza stands out as one of the greatest Westerns, and it had Dan Blocker, in part, to thank for that. Lorne Greene, Michael Landon, and Pernell Roberts also had vital parts during the show’s run on NBC. It did leave end its fantastic run after 14 seasons, though. One reason had to do with the death of Dan Blocker. How did the show handle this immense loss to its cast and fans worldwide?
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Mick Jagger’s five-year-old son shows off his dance moves at Rolling Stones concert

Mick Jagger’s son has definitely inherited his father’s dance moves.The rocker’s five-year-old son Devereux showed off his moves backstage at a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England.On Thursday, Jagger’s longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick posted the video of their son to her Instagram story with the caption, “Vibes”.Jagger and Hamrick’s five-year-old son is seen wearing a Rolling Stones graphic tee-shirt and cardigan, as he shakes his long blonde hair to the 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”.She also shared a sweet photo of what appears to be Hamrick on stage with Devereux.Many fans were quick to notice...
THEATER & DANCE
Us Weekly

Tony Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

The stars are out! The 2022 Tony Awards red carpet was a celebration of style after a rocky few years for the Broadway community. Actors, singers and more lined up outside Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 9, posing for photo-ops before heading into the awards show. Rather than costumes […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise’s Ex-Wives: Everything To Know About His 3 Marriages To Katie, Nicole, & Mimi

Tom Cruise has been a popular actor for decades. He’s appeared in classics like Top Gun and Jerry Maguire, but he’s also been a part of the massively popular Mission: Impossible film franchise. While he got famous through his many movie appearances, Tom’s personal life has long been a public interest, from his relationships to his family. Throughout his life, the 59-year-old actor has been married to three different women. Find out more about who his exes are and what his relationships with them were like!
RELATIONSHIPS
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
114K+
Followers
34K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy