Celina, TX

Celina to implement wastewater winter averaging

By City of Celina
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Celina will begin to calculate each resident’s wastewater volume utilizing the Winter Average rate method effective on water bills due on July 10, 2022. Winter Average is determined by averaging the usage of water for December, January, February, and March of each calendar year. These are typically the...

