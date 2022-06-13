ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Post Malone to perform at Gainbridge in October

By WRTV.com Staff
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Post Malone is coming this October to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

He's scheduled to perform on Sunday, Oct. 2 as part of his "Twelve Carat" Tour, according to a news release from Live Nation .

Indianapolis is one of 33 cities in North America the artist will perform at.

The tour follows the release of his latest album, "Twelve Carat Toothache". It features the singles "Cooped Up" and "One Right Now".

Tickets go on sale starting 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com .

