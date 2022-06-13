Post Malone to perform at Gainbridge in October

INDIANAPOLIS — Post Malone is coming this October to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

He's scheduled to perform on Sunday, Oct. 2 as part of his "Twelve Carat" Tour, according to a news release from Live Nation .

Indianapolis is one of 33 cities in North America the artist will perform at.

The tour follows the release of his latest album, "Twelve Carat Toothache". It features the singles "Cooped Up" and "One Right Now".

Tickets go on sale starting 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com .