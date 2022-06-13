Post Malone to perform at Gainbridge in October
INDIANAPOLIS — Post Malone is coming this October to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
He's scheduled to perform on Sunday, Oct. 2 as part of his "Twelve Carat" Tour, according to a news release from Live Nation .
Indianapolis is one of 33 cities in North America the artist will perform at.
The tour follows the release of his latest album, "Twelve Carat Toothache". It features the singles "Cooped Up" and "One Right Now".
Tickets go on sale starting 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com .TOP STORIES: One Indianapolis donut shop was named one of the best in the country for 2022 | Speller reinstated into Scripps National Spelling Bee after appeal | PHOTOS: The return of the Indy 500 Snake Pit | Indianapolis' 'The Broom Guy’ Jim Richter has died | Woman's ex-boyfriend arrested in connection to her hit-and-run death
Comments / 1