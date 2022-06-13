ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currituck, NC

Dog rescued from overturned car in water despite vehicle being sunken for 20 minutes

By Alton Worley II
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
CURRITUCK, NC - Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department rescued a trapped dog from a sunken car early morning on June 12, 2022.

When the fire department arrived, they noticed that the driver of the vehicle was already out of the car and the owner’s dog was thought to be missing until a whimpering sound was heard coming from the car.

Volunteers, Lantz Towing, and Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department worked together as a team to immediately overturn the car and gain access in order to rescue the trapped canine despite the fact that the car had been underwater for at least 20 minutes.

The dog was recovered under the dash floorboard where there was luckily an air pocket. The dog was rescued with no apparent injuries and when authorities found the driver they were taken to the detention center.

