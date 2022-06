NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police identified a man who was hit and killed while walking along the road Monday. Crash Unit Investigators with Metro Nashville Police said a passerby reported seeing the man’s body Monday morning and called the police. The preliminary investigation revealed that he was walking along or crossing the far left southbound lane of Old Hickory Boulevard between First Boulevard and the I-40 West entrance ramp when he was hit by an unknown vehicle and thrown to the center median, where he struck the guardrail.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO