The Reason Antoni Porowski Learned To Cook

By Lucy Maddox
 4 days ago
Best known for his role as the food and wine expert on "Queer Eye," it's safe to say that food plays an important role in Antoni Porowski's life — both on and off screen. "I think food is the ultimate connector," the Montreal-born star shared with The Social CTV (via YouTube)....

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

