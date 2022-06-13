ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panhandle, TX

Video: 'Dry-microburst' causes 84 mph winds in Panhandle

By Chandler France
MyPlainview
MyPlainview
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The dry microburst was observed in Dimmitt as record-high temperatures were set in Lubbock and...

www.myplainview.com

KCBD

Summertime temps continue through next Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The official start of summer is not until next Tuesday at 4:13 in the morning. However, it feels like summer now and will continue to be hot this week through next Tuesday. The afternoon temperatures will vary each day by a few degrees but overall they...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: June 13th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Windy and very hot, with a few pop up storms possible. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 101°. Winds S 22-28 MPH. Tonight: Warm morning lows. Low of 74°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.
LUBBOCK, TX
MyPlainview

MyPlainview

Plainview, TX
ABOUT

the Plainview Daily Herald is published in the nation's largest cotton-growing region and on the edge of the nation's heaviest concentration of cattle-feeding and beef-packing operations. The Plainview Daily Herald's site, My Plainview, covers news, sports, entertainment and community interest for the Plainview Texas area

 https://www.myplainview.com/

