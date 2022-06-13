Video: 'Dry-microburst' causes 84 mph winds in Panhandle

Do you remember Mr. Burger? It seemed that all of them had disappeared, but nope, you'll still find a few still standing. In fact, if you make the short drive to Hereford, you'll find Mr. Burger in one of its original locations on Park Ave. At one point in time, Hereford had two Mr. Burgers. Mr. Burger East on East Park Avenue, and Mr. Burger West on West Park Avenue.

HEREFORD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO