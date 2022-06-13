100 miles of shopping: 301 Endless Yard Sale is this weekend

Raleigh, N.C. — It all started on Mangum Street in Durham in 2012. A small little joint. Then a second location. First location closed due to development. And now, named Best Chef: Southeast in the 2022 James Beard Awards. A huge congratulations to Ricky Moore and his Saltbox Seafood Joint for the much deserved accolade. Could not have happened to a nicer, more deserving person in the industry. And the food…if you haven’t had it, you are missing out. Problem now is beating the crowds that will be there. Trust me, it is worth it. Check out Saltbox here. Congrats also to Cheetie Kumar of Garland and Shannon Healy of Alley Twenty Six for being finalists!

DURHAM, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO