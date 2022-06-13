ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

82nd and Slide intersection reopened after crash

By KCBD Staff
fox34.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A crash was reported at the...

www.fox34.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox34.com

Duo stops in Lubbock during 5,000-mile Electric Vehicle road trip

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - How would you like to travel Coast to Coast, for your first time driving an electric vehicle?. For two women, this cross-country trek is about more than just the travel, but to prove that electric vehicles can make a 5,000-mile journey across the United States. Daphne...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Ave. Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. It happened near 23rd and Ave. Q, just after 3:45 p.m. Police officials say emergency responders are still on the scene. There is no word on if the pedestrian was taken to the hospital.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Apartment on fire, LFR responded

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Fire Rescue was called and responded to a fire at the Falcon Cove Townhomes in the 1900 block of 66th street. The fire was reported about 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Use the video player above to watch footage from the scene. Police radio traffic indicated LFR...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

TxDOT to seal coat 415 miles of roadways across the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) preventive maintenance project to seal coat more than 415 miles of various roadways across the South Plains is scheduled to begin next week. Project contactor Lipham Asphalt and Paving Company. LLC, of Aspermont, TX, is scheduled to begin work Monday, June 20, on FM 28 in Floyd County.
SOUTH PLAINS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lubbock, TX
Cars
Lubbock, TX
Traffic
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Cars
Local
Texas Traffic
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LPD: Man shot, injured in officer-involved shooting pronounced dead

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues its investigation into an officer-involved shooting in early June following the death of 30-year-old Phillip Torres. Torres was pronounced deceased on Thursday, June 16th at 2:39 p.m. at University Medical Center as a […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Buildings to be demolished after 2-alarm fire at Falcon Cove Townhomes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two buildings will be demolished and another was heavily damaged in a two-alarm fire near 66th and Ave. U at Falcon Cove Townhomes. Lubbock fire officials tell us residents called in the fire around 3:30 p.m. They found a multi-unit two-story apartment building engulfed in heavy flames, but no serious injuries were reported. Four families have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Drunk Driving Arrests Continue to Rise in Lubbock

Drivers in Lubbock are trending the wrong way when it comes to driving while intoxicated. Data from the Lubbock Police Department shows that since 2019, DWI arrests have gone up. That includes a huge increase in arrests between 2020 and 2021. According to KAMC, the Lubbock Police Department says that...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Leprino Foods breaks ground on $1 billion cheese plant in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Leprino Foods broke ground on its new $1 billion cheese plant being built in East Lubbock on Wednesday. Company executives and Lubbock officials marked the first step of construction in a ceremony on Wednesday morning. The 850,000 square foot manufacturing facility will produce more than one...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Slide#82nd St
everythinglubbock.com

Portales man died in Lubbock hospital, beat by 4 teens

PORTALES, New Mexico – Four juveniles were charged with second degree murder in connection to the beating death of a Portales man in early June. According to police, five juveniles were involved in an altercation with James Roper, 37, behind a Portales convenience store. Roper was transported to a Lubbock hospital for critical injuries where he later died.
PORTALES, NM
fox34.com

Desperate Lubbock drivers pawning personal items to buy gas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to Gas Buddy, the average gas price in Lubbock is above $4.50 a gallon. With prices on the rise, some drivers are having to pawn their personal possessions just to buy gas. Store manager of Pawn Texas, Eilsel Garcia, says people who need quick cash...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Summertime temps continue through next Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The official start of summer is not until next Tuesday at 4:13 in the morning. However, it feels like summer now and will continue to be hot this week through next Tuesday. The afternoon temperatures will vary each day by a few degrees but overall they...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Suspect in murder of Steven Colon arrested in Central Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock murder suspect was arrested in Marlin, Texas Tuesday afternoon. 18-year-old Darius Johnson is currently in the Falls County Jail. He’s accused of fatally shooting 39-year-old Steven Colon on June 5 in Central Lubbock. The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force received a tip on...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
fox34.com

Fathers’ Day Weekend Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are a few changes in our weather as we head into the Fathers’ Day Weekend. One, we’ll shave another degree or two off our high temperatures. It will still be hot. Two, a southeasterly flow will develop leading to a few spotty storms. Your chance of rain will still be slim to none. Three, wind speeds will drop off. But not by much.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Long awaited Lubbock Aquarium update

LUBBOCK, Texas – Plans for the Lubbock Aquarium were last announced six years ago with various efforts of fundraising still ongoing. Director of the aquarium, Kai Evans says planning is still underway, “It’s a lengthy process when we’re trying to bring the ocean to an area that an ocean wouldn’t normally thrive in.”
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

South Plains temp and rain trends

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More heat is in store for the South Plains and West Texas, though a slight decline is in our forecast. Little chance of rain, unfortunately, also is in our forecast. You may notice a few clouds from time to time, but today generally sunny and quite...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock City Council appoints street bond committee. West Lubbock house fire sends child to hospital for smoke inhalation. Crews repaired the leak and are now preparing to restart the water system. The city is distributing bottled water until tests show it is safe...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Montelongo Pool will remain closed for the summer

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Montelongo Pool, located in Rodgers Park at Bates Street and North Gary Avenue, will remain closed for the remainder of the summer season for necessary repairs. During preseason-opening procedures, crews discovered a leak in the water balance tank, which is an essential filtration component to...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy