Rossburg, OH

Jonathan Davenport wins big in the Eldora Million

accesswdun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Davenport became a millionaire on Thursday night at Eldora Speedway. The Blairsville, Georgia racer pocketed a $1,002,022 payday by winning the Eldora Million Super Late Model event at the famed half-mile dirt track in Rossburg, Ohio. After...

accesswdun.com

nomadlawyer.org

Gainesville: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Gainesville, Georgia

Gainesville is known as the Queen City of the Mountains, the Poultry Capital and the Queen City of the Mountains. The 1996 Olympic rowing/kayaking event was held in Gainesville. Mode of Transport. Hall Area Transit, a public transportation system serving the City of Gainesville as well as Hall County, has...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Albert Keith Law

Albert Keith Law of Clayton, Georgia, passed away on June 15, 2022, age eighty-six. Albert was born on July 1, 1935, in Mountain City, Georgia, the son of the late Clyde T. and Lassie Taylor Law. He was a member of the 1949 inaugural Rabun County High School football team. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Army and served overseas in South Korea from November 1955 to September 1957. Following his discharge, he reunited with the love of his life, Eleanor Deal then living in New York City. During his time in New York, he attended New York State University, the Pho Institute of Real Estate, and worked as a security guard for Burns Detective Agency.
CLAYTON, GA
Lincoln Report

3 Wonderful Small Towns in Georgia

Georgia's small towns provide a unique insight into the state's history and culture. Every town has its own distinct character, from the charming streets of Savannah to the rolling hills of north Georgia. While some visitors may be tempted by the hustle and bustle of Atlanta, others will appreciate the slower pace of life in a small town.
GEORGIA STATE
WDTN

SVG Motors opens new location in Springfield

Steve Van Gorder, owner and president of SVG Motors Group opened his newest location on 242 E. Columbia Street on Thursday, June 16. City and community leaders gathered to celebrate the newest addition to Springfield’s local businesses.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
accesswdun.com

Patricia Croy Corbin

Mrs. Patricia Croy Corbin, 83, of Suwanee, GA passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years, G. W. Corbin, and parents, E. M. Croy and Arzell Samples Croy. Mrs. Corbin is survived by her daughters and son, Phyllis (Randy) Turner of Cleveland, GA, Anthony (Paula) Corbin of Hoschton, GA, Pamela (Ronnie) Rodriguez of Buford, GA; grandchildren, Chase Turner and Kieu-Oanh, Cresta and Gavin Calzaretta, Drake and Tiffany Corbin, Auston and Jacqi Rodriguez, Alexis Rodriguez and Sean Foy, Alysia and Brandon Schuch; great grandchild, Jackston Rodriguez, and soon-to-be great grandchild, Beckham Schuch; brother, Edwin (Gladdis) Croy of Commerce, GA; sister-in-law, Margaret Croy of Buford; and beloved nieces and nephews. Mrs. Corbin was born on October 20, 1938 in Sugar Hill, GA. She was a retired cosmetologist and she also retired as a supervisor cook from Gwinnett County after thirteen years. Mrs. Corbin had attended the Church of God. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 20 at the funeral home.
SUWANEE, GA
WDTN

AES Ohio: Power could be out for 2 days in Champaign Co.

If you need shelter, Champaign County EMA suggested that you try to relocate with family or friends. If you are unable to relocate, citizens with medical concerns can take shelter at the North Lewisburg Municipal Building located at 60 E. Maple St. All others can take shelter at Triad Middle School located at 7941 Brush Lake Rd.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
accesswdun.com

PepsiCo opens new warehouse and distribution facility in Commerce

PepsiCo Beverages North America, a division of PepsiCo, held a ribbon-cutting Thursday morning for a new $8.5 million, 172,000 square foot warehouse and distribution facility in Commerce. The distribution center, located at the corner of Ridgeway Church Road and Yarbrough Ridgeway Road, will create 50 new jobs for the region,...
COMMERCE, GA
dayton.com

Dayton distillery to release one of the oldest whiskeys since prohibition

The Belle of Dayton Distillery is releasing its third and oldest batch of Detrick Straight Rye Whiskey on Friday. “Every barrel from every batch is different,” Michael LaSelle, Belle of Dayton co-founder. “What’s so unique about it is we have a 7-year-old barrel in this. That’s one of the oldest whiskeys I’ve seen released from an Ohio distillery.”
DAYTON, OH
nowhabersham.com

Hail storm hits Cleveland; Severe Thunderstorm Watch lifted for North Georgia

The National Weather Service has trimmed back its Severe Thunderstorm Watch to cover mainly central Georgia through 8 PM Tuesday. Damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, localized flash flooding, and frequent lightning will remain threats this evening. Severe weather briefly swept into Northeast Georgia shortly after 12 noon on Tuesday. The...
CLEVELAND, GA
nowhabersham.com

4 seriously injured in head-on collision near Toccoa

A Toccoa man faces possible DUI charges for a head-on collision that seriously injured him and three others Wednesday afternoon. State troopers investigating the accident say 43-year-old Joseph Lee Austin is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The crash happened around 12:25 p.m. on GA 17...
TOCCOA, GA
peakofohio.com

Logan County Chamber tackles the Indian Lake Weeds (Audio included)

The Logan County Chamber of Commerce held a legislative impact meeting Tuesday morning at the Mary Rutan Health Center regarding the Indian Lake aquatic vegetation issue. Abbi Hastings from the Indian Lake Watershed and local project champion Dustin Wickersham shared with the group the latest updates regarding the weed issues.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Make Music Darke County lineup announced

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts (DCCA) announces the performance line up for second annual Make Music Darke County on Tuesday, June 21, and encourages everyone to join us for a day of FREE music by Darke County performers. “DCCA is delighted to be presenting local festivities celebrating music and the Summer Solstice while supporting local performers,” shared Andrea Jordan DCCA Executive Director.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WRBL News 3

2 Georgia hospitals fined for not publicly disclosing prices

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal officials have fined two Georgia hospitals more than $1 million for failing to meet new requirements to publicly disclose their charges. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Friday Northside Hospital Atlanta and Northside Hospital Cherokee are the first two hospitals in the country to face monetary penalties under the […]
ATLANTA, GA
northgeorgialiving.com

Serenity on Sunset Cove

The world might tell you to follow your heart, but perhaps a little dirt road is what you need to follow. We can’t promise you’ll find the answers to any soul searching, but, perhaps, if you’re lucky, you’ll stumble across Serenity at Sunset Cove. Located on...
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

Newly formed Helen Police K-9 Unit already making a dent in illegal drugs

The Helen City Commission workshop started off with a celebratory tone Tuesday morning as the city recognized a room full of community merchants and residents who donated thousands of dollars to fund the city’s new police K-9 Unit. Sgt. Chris Barrett explained more about how the canine unit was...
HELEN, GA
flyfishings.art

Lake Lanier Nautical Boat Club

Lake Lanier Nautical Boat Club. Unlimited hassle free boating on lake lanier. Gainesville, ga lanier canoe & kayak club’s website. Lanier islands members will receive reciprocal guest privileges to all nautical boat club ® locations nationwide, as well as unlimited boat. If you want to be in an exclusive club that has only the best in customer service we are for you. We only offer ultra premium boats and pontoons.
GAINESVILLE, GA
natureworldnews.com

Multiple Intense Tornadoes Left Trail of Destruction in Ohio

Multiple tornadoes struck Ohio on Wednesday, causing severe damage, widespread power outages, and terrifying scenes across the state. Early Wednesday evening, the largest threat occurred in Tipp City, Ohio, just outside Dayton and about halfway between Cincinnati and Columbus. At approximately 6:22 p.m. A massive tornado struck Tipp City around 2:00 p.m. EDT, causing considerable damage to a Meijer Distribution Center in the region.
TIPP CITY, OH

