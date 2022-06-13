Jonathan Davenport wins big in the Eldora Million

Mrs. Patricia Croy Corbin, 83, of Suwanee, GA passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years, G. W. Corbin, and parents, E. M. Croy and Arzell Samples Croy. Mrs. Corbin is survived by her daughters and son, Phyllis (Randy) Turner of Cleveland, GA, Anthony (Paula) Corbin of Hoschton, GA, Pamela (Ronnie) Rodriguez of Buford, GA; grandchildren, Chase Turner and Kieu-Oanh, Cresta and Gavin Calzaretta, Drake and Tiffany Corbin, Auston and Jacqi Rodriguez, Alexis Rodriguez and Sean Foy, Alysia and Brandon Schuch; great grandchild, Jackston Rodriguez, and soon-to-be great grandchild, Beckham Schuch; brother, Edwin (Gladdis) Croy of Commerce, GA; sister-in-law, Margaret Croy of Buford; and beloved nieces and nephews. Mrs. Corbin was born on October 20, 1938 in Sugar Hill, GA. She was a retired cosmetologist and she also retired as a supervisor cook from Gwinnett County after thirteen years. Mrs. Corbin had attended the Church of God. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 20 at the funeral home.

SUWANEE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO