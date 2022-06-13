ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Ridge, TN

Creel Most Recent ERPD Grad from FBI National Academy

By Contributed Article
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe East Ridge Police Department is proud to announce that Lt. Josh Creel is the most recent ERPD Officer to graduate from the FBI National Academy. The National Academy is a 10-week professional development class for law enforcement executives designed to enhance leadership....

Two under Federal Indictment with McCallie Avenue Shootings

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury in Greeneville, Tennessee returned a two-count indictment against Garrian King, also known as “Big G,” and Rodney Harris, also known as “3rd,” both of Chattanooga. The indictment alleges that on or about June 5, in the Eastern District of Tennessee,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Collegedale cop cleared after controversial citation stop

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Facebook post alleging a Collegedale Police Officer had been racist during a citation has been thoroughly investigated and those claims are now proven to be false. Collegedale Assistant Chief of Police Jamie Heath said the officer’s body camera footage told a much different story...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
mymix1041.com

Officer Involved Shooting on Blue Springs Road

CLEVELAND, TN. (JUNE 16, 2022) — On June 16, 2022, at 12:20 a.m., Cleveland/Bradley 911 Center received a call in reference to a man threatening suicide. Deputies of Bradley County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a Blue Springs Road address in Cleveland, TN, to check on the male. Just after 1:00 a.m., deputies made contact with the male in his home. The deputies were confronted with a threat on the scene. The male was then shot by law enforcement. Life-saving efforts were performed by deputies; however, the male was later pronounced dead by medical professionals. Sheriff Steve Lawson contacted the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and requested an independent investigation be conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Per standard protocol, the officers involved will be on administrative leave. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information will be released by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. Any inquiries about this case should be directed to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
CLEVELAND, TN
East Ridge, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
City
East Ridge, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
southgatv.com

Crisp fraud suspects caught in Chattanooga

CORDELE, GA – A pair of suspects from Columbus, Georgia who are facing identity and credit card fraud charges locally, are being held in Chattanooga, Tennessee after their Tuesday arrest in the Scenic City. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Haley Little says Maurion Jones, a 22-year-old male,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Two Shootings Reported in Chattanooga Wednesday Night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department responded to two shootings late Wednesday evening. The first shooting took place in the 400 block of Tacoa Avenue. Police say they responded at 8:25 PM and found a 23 year old male with a gunshot wound, but the wound was not life threatening. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit of the CPD responded to conduct an investigation there.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WALB 10

Columbus men arrested in Tennesse after fraud in Crisp Co.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two Columbus men were arrested in Chattanooga, Tenn. after being charged with fraud in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. A release said Maurion Jones, 22, and Montreo Jones, 28, were arrested by the Chattanooga Police Department on Tuesday. They also had pending charges in Chattanooga.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
WDEF

CPD holds press conference following recent violence

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department held a press conference of its own Tuesday night regarding the McCallie shooting. CPD Sector Chief Jerri Sutton wants Chattanoogans to know that police are “present” all throughout the city. At the conference, Sutton said, “cameras that were not functioning”...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Teenager shot in Brainerd Monday night

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – While police continue to work on the mass shootings at McCallie Avenue and Cherry Street from past weekends, they continue to get more summertime shootings on their plate. Monday night a teenager was shot in Brainerd just before midnight. It happened in the 500 block of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

24-year-old woman shot in Chattanooga Wednesday night, say police

A woman was shot on McCutcheon Road Wednesday night. A release says she suffered non life threatening injuries. The details are still unclear. According to the release investigators with the Robbery Division are looking into the situation. CPD is asking that anyone with any information call 423-643-5100 or submit a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Elderly man dies in weekend double shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say a 72 year old man was shot and killed Sunday night. It happened at a home on Citico Avenue near Memorial hospital around 10:30 PM. Police found both the man and a 21 year old woman had been shot. Both were taken to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
weisradio.com

Two Georgia Residents Arrested on Drug Charges in Cherokee County

Two Georgia residents were arrested on drug charges Monday in Cherokee County. Jerry Acrey, 61 of Rome and Natasha Terry, age 40 from Calhoun, were placed under arrest by Cedar Bluff Police and booked into jail between 5:30 and 6:30am – charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WDEF

Does Chattanooga Have a Gang Problem?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Do we have a gang problem in Chattanooga?. “Yes,” said Public Defender Boyd Patterson. An affidavit from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms has confirmed the presence of three known gang members from two different gangs at the scene of the McCallie shooting. With...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
allongeorgia.com

Chattooga County Woman Sentenced in Fatal DUI Crash

Caitlin Elizabeth Milam was sentenced in the Superior Court of Chattooga County for a total of fifteen years with the first eight to be served in confinement and the remainder to be served on probation. Milam was found guilty on the charges of 1st degree homicide by vehicle, DUI, failure...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Catoosa County Launches Advanced Hyper-Reach Emergency Alert System

Citizens Can Enroll Now to Get Immediate Warnings and Critical Notifications. Ringgold, GA _ The Catoosa County Emergency Management Agency (CCEMA) announced the launch of a state-of-the-art emergency alerting system provided by Hyper-Reach to notify citizens about severe weather, environmental hazards, criminal activity, and bulletins about missing persons. By replacing...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA

