Saint Louis, MO

KSD-F (93.7 The Bull)/St. Louis PD/Midday Host Gail Austin Exits

 3 days ago

Country KSD-F (93.7 THE BULL)/ST. LOUIS PD/midday host GAIL AUSTIN is among those affected by the current round of downsizing at iHEARTMEDIA (NET NEWS 6/9). She joined...

“It’s in the sizzle” | The burger that’s been a “smash” in St. Louis since 1934

Like toasted ravioli and provel cheese, St. Louis is inextricably linked to the hamburger. The 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition in Forest Park was a coming- out party for the hamburger. Three decades after that grand world’s fair, another burger took center stage in the Midwest: the smashburger, which made its debut in February 1934 at the venerable chain Steak ’n Shake.
Deal yourself into a new career at Horseshoe St. Louis

Gaming is a great industry in which to build a career. Horseshoe St. Louis now has an opportunity to learn the industry at dealer school which essentially puts their perspective team members on the “fast-track” for success. What would any interested applicants have to do to become dealers?
Exec. Editor Shula Neuman Exits St. Louis Public Radio

SHULA NEUMAN has exited UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI-ST. LOUIS News-Talk KWMU (ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO)/ST. LOUIS after six years as Executive Editor, reports the ST. LOUIS POST DISPATCH's JOE HOLLEMAN. NEUMAN served two stints at the station, first as a reporter in 2000-02 and then for the last nine years, starting...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Grove Is No Longer St. Louis' Gayborhood

Ania Cunningham learned about the Grove a little bit earlier than she should have. "This might sound bad, but I used to run down here and underage drink during GroveFest," she says. Cunningham, now 31, has worked in the Grove, a stretch of Manchester Avenue between Kingshighway and Vandeventer in...
St. Louis Improv Shop Buys Gaslight on the Hill

The Improv Shop has purchased the Gaslight Studio and Lounge building (4916 Shaw Ave) on the Hill, home to Rock Star Tacos and the Gaslight recording studio. Improv Shop founder Kevin McKernan plans on keeping both recording studio and tacos around. This purchase comes as business for the Improv Shop...
The St. Louis Metro: Two States, One City, Thousands of Strangers

A version of this story will be run in the print issue of Starting Line. Before coming to Washington University, I heard a lot of the same rhetoric about St. Louis. If people weren’t asking me “Where is St. Louis, again?” they were telling me about how dangerous the city is, cautioning against venturing too far off campus. For the majority of my freshman year, I heeded this advice, straying only occasionally from even the South 40 (it was peak COVID, to be fair).
They were fishing in the streets of St. Louis after the great downpour of 1957

At 7:32 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 1957, the first of five squall lines hit St. Louis area, leading to the most intense period of rain St. Louis has ever seen. More then 2 1/2 inches of rain fell in the first hour alone. By the time it was all over 14 hours later, 8.74 inches of rain had fallen downtown. The storm would leave 11 people dead.
Where St. Louis Jews go to find their favorite pastrami

Recently we published a culinary investigation into the hotly debated question, “Where does pastrami really come from?” There’s a rumor about the history of pastrami. That it’s from Texas, not New York. The idea has been kicking around since 2015, first as wild speculation by a New York food critic, then as probable fact by Texas Monthly magazine.
A Home To “Delight & Amaze”

A jovial Kirkwood structure that entertained guests as the first-ever ice cream cones and cotton candy simultaneously debuted alongside it 12 decades ago is currently awaiting a buyer. More than 40 United States and territories were represented at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis through on-site tourism showcase buildings....
St. Louis Cardinals to keep fans cool during extreme heat

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Cardinals are taking steps to ensure fans stay cool at Busch Stadium during the extreme heat. Some of the ways the stadium will be taking steps to keep fans cool include:. Setting up seven 125-gallon “Water Monster” coolers around the ballpark to...
6 new St. Louis-area restaurants to try this month

From the intimate 24-seat dining room to the Japanese noodle machine to the line spilling down the sidewalk, every detail of Menya Rui in Lindenwood Park evokes the tiny noodle shops of Tokyo. Then, of course, there’s the ramen – chewy, fresh noodles are available in three styles: ramen, tsukemen (chilled noodles dipped into concentrated scallop aroma broth) or mazemen (a brothless noodle dish with an assortment of toppings). The concise menu is completed with a crisp, pickled cucumber salad and impossibly juicy, crisp fried chicken karaage. Chef-owner Steven Pursley’s years of experience working in ramen joints in Japan, some of St. Louis’ finest restaurants, and his popular pop-up series Ramen x Rui have led to this well-oiled machine, and it’s something special.
