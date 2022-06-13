KSD-F (93.7 The Bull)/St. Louis PD/Midday Host Gail Austin Exits

A version of this story will be run in the print issue of Starting Line. Before coming to Washington University, I heard a lot of the same rhetoric about St. Louis. If people weren’t asking me “Where is St. Louis, again?” they were telling me about how dangerous the city is, cautioning against venturing too far off campus. For the majority of my freshman year, I heeded this advice, straying only occasionally from even the South 40 (it was peak COVID, to be fair).

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO