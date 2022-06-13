ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toby Keith Reveals Battle with Cancer

 4 days ago
Country star Toby Keith just announced he’s battling cancer.

The 60-year-old star shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

He added, “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait. -T”

No word yet on whether Toby will perform this summer. He has several upcoming performances listed on his website, including Ribfest on June 17 in Illinois.

Keith’s most recent album “Peso in My Pocket” dropped in October.

