Son Of Former NY Yankees Player ID'd As One Of Five Marines Killed In Aircraft Crash

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Captain John Sax Photo Credit: Twitter/3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

The son of a former major league baseball player has been identified as one of the five marines who died in an aircraft crash last week.

The United States Marine Corps shared in an announcement on Saturday, June 11, the identities of the marines who died when the MV-22B Osprey crashed on Wednesday, June 8 in the California desert.

The Marines said the crew was conducting routine flight training at the time of the incident, and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Among the Marines who died was 33-year-old Captain John Sax, who is the son of Steve Sax, who played for four MLB teams.

Steve Sax, a second baseman, played for the Yankees between 1989 and 1991. Prior to that, he spent seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and played on World Series winners in 1981 and 1988.

“There was never any doubt from a young age that Johnny would be a pilot and his passion was to fly," Steve said in a statement, according to DodgerBlue.com. "I am so proud of the man he became and so proud to call him my son! This loss will change my life forever and is a loss to not only the Marines but this world!”

The Marines reported that 21-year-old Corporal Nathan Carlson, of Illinois, 31-year-old Captain Nicholas Losapio, of New Hampshire, 21-year-old Corporal Seth Rasmuson, of Wyoming, and 19-year-old Lance Corporal Evan Strickland, of New Mexico, also died in the crash.

"This is an extremely difficult time for VMM-364 and it is hard to express the impact that this loss has had on our squadron and its families," said Lt. Col. John Miller, Commanding Officer of VMM-364 "Our primary mission now is taking care of the family members of our fallen Marines and we respectfully request privacy for their families as they navigate this difficult time.

"We appreciate all the prayers and support from the strong extended Purple Fox family and want them to know that more information will be forthcoming on how to help."

