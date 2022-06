ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York could be facing a teacher shortage crisis is on the rise. New York is expected to need 180,000 new teachers in the next decade, but there may not be enough educators to fill those roles. The Board of Regents is trying to alleviate that. This week, they changed the certification requirements needed to teach all grades. What was once 100 hours of in class teaching is now 50.

