Rapper Roddy Ricch arrested before Governors Ball appearance, charges later dropped

Rapper Roddy Ricch is no longer facing gun charges after his arrest on the way to perform at a concert in Queens Saturday night.

According to police, the 23-year-old rapper was arriving at Citi Field when a private security firm operating a checkpoint noticed a firearm in the vehicle in which he was riding.

The Los Angeles-based Ricch was scheduled to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival.

A loaded firearm was recovered from the car, along with nine rounds of ammunition and a large-capacity magazine, police said.

Police charged Ricch, whose real name is Rodrick Moore, and two other men in the car -- 46-year-old Michael Figueroa, of Brooklyn, and 57-year-old Carlos Collins of Eastchester -- with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of the device.

However, by Sunday, the district attorney had declined to prosecute and the charges were dropped.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

