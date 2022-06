When our first Felician Sisters arrived in Enfield 90 years ago, they needed housing to begin a new province in New England. The Thompson Mansion on Enfield Street was in disarray, with no water or electricity, but was still seen as the perfect place to start their venture. Undaunted, they faced challenges with hope, peace and joy. The sisters slept on hay-filled mattresses and began the work of making the mansion our first home.

