Thieves targeting $4,200 bottle of liquor get decoy instead

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
HOUSTON — Surveillance video shows a suspect grabbing the bottle out of an employee’s hands and running out of the store.

Surveillance video shared by police shows the three men walking into a Houston liquor store and approaching a display case. Police said that the men asked about a bottle priced at $4,200 behind the case. When an employee unlocked the display and pulled out the bottle, video shows one of the men forcibly grabbing the bottle from the employee’s hands before running out of the store. Police said a second suspect then reached into the case and took a second box of the same liquor, only dropping it and running away when he realized the box was empty.

The employee told the police that while the suspects did get away with the bottle in his hands, it was actually a decoy bottle worth very little, KTRK reported.

Investigators have asked anyone who can identify the men to call the police.

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

