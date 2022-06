CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – Officials with the Contra Costa Water District approved a temporary 15% surcharge as California's drought drags on for a third straight summer.In a meeting on Wednesday night, the agency's Board of Directors approved the surcharge, which goes into effect on July 1. The surcharge was proposed after the district moved into Stage 2 of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan in the wake of Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order aimed at bolstering water supplies. It seeks a 15% reduction in water use compared to 2020."The District has tightened expenditures and used reserves to balance finances, and we...

21 HOURS AGO